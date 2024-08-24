High School

Bishop Gorman WR Derek Meadows shows LSU his speed, hands on 41-yard TD catch

5-star LSU commit knifes between defenders to make a bobbling touchdown grab from Melvin Spicer IV vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Bishop Gorman (Nevada) senior Derek Meadows in among the top receivers in the nation. | Jann Hendry, SBLive
Bishop Gorman (Nevada) senior Derek Meadows in among the top receivers in the nation. | Jann Hendry, SBLive

Bishop Gorman (Nevada) five-star wide receiver Derek Meadows stands 6-foot-6, but his speed stood out most on the Gaels' first touchdown Saturday against St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida).

Meadows, one of the top-ranked senior receivers in the nation in high school football and an LSU commit, sprinted through a double-team and made a smooth grab in the end zone.

Quarterback Melvin Spicer IV put the ball right where it needed to be, and Meadows bobbled the ball for a second and then reeled in the 41-yard touchdown catch for all on ESPN to see.

Besides being a football star, Meadows is a track standout and the returning 300-meter hurdles state champion. He was named the Nevada Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year for 2023.

That speed was evident Saturday on national television. WATCH HIS 41-YARD TD CATCH (video by SBLive/SI reporter Andy Villamarzo):

Mike Swanson is the Trending News Editor for SBLive Sports. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

