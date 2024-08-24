Bishop Gorman WR Derek Meadows shows LSU his speed, hands on 41-yard TD catch
Bishop Gorman (Nevada) five-star wide receiver Derek Meadows stands 6-foot-6, but his speed stood out most on the Gaels' first touchdown Saturday against St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida).
Meadows, one of the top-ranked senior receivers in the nation in high school football and an LSU commit, sprinted through a double-team and made a smooth grab in the end zone.
Quarterback Melvin Spicer IV put the ball right where it needed to be, and Meadows bobbled the ball for a second and then reeled in the 41-yard touchdown catch for all on ESPN to see.
Besides being a football star, Meadows is a track standout and the returning 300-meter hurdles state champion. He was named the Nevada Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year for 2023.
That speed was evident Saturday on national television. WATCH HIS 41-YARD TD CATCH (video by SBLive/SI reporter Andy Villamarzo):
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports