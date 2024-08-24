Live score updates: Bishop Gorman (Nev) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla)
The final day of the Broward County National Football Showcase moves to the campus of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in South Florida and the host Raiders will open the nationally televised double-header by facing Nevada high school football super power Bishop Gorman, Saturday afternoon.
Both teams enter the game ranked in the SBLive/SI national rankings. Gorman is ranked No. 3 and coming off a 33-7 win over Kahuku (Hawaii) in its opener last week. Five-star wide receiver Derek Meadows, a LSU commit, leads the Gaels' talent-laiden roster.
Aquinas also boasts a plethora of top tier talent and will be playing its season opener after winning it fifth consecutive Florida state championship in 2023. Matching up head-to-head with Meadows will be the Raiders' Justice Fitzpatrick, the No. 1 rated cornerback in the Class of 2026. Aquinas is ranked No. 21 in the SBLive/SI national poll.
Stay with SBlive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Bishop Gorman at St. Thomas Aquinas game.
