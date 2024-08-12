Photos: Bishop Gorman's Derek Meadows, LSU commit, among top receivers in Class of 2025
Bishop Gorman (Nevada) senior and LSU commit Derek Meadows is among the top receivers in the nation entering the 2024 high school football season.
According to 247 Sports, Meadows is the No. 6-rated wide receiver in the Class of 2025.
Meadows had eight touchdown receptions last season as the Gaels finished 12-0 en route to winning the Nevada (NIAA) Class 5A Division 1 championship. In two seasons on the varsity squad, he has 10 receiving touchdowns.
Meadows had a scoring reception in Bishop Gorman's 56-11 rout of Liberty in the state title game at Allegiant Stadium - home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Besides being a football star, Meadows is a track standout and the returning 300-meter hurdles state champion. He was named the Nevada Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year for 2023.
The Gaels, who are ranked No. 2 in country in the SBLive/SI national football rankings, kick off the 2024 season on Friday night by hosting Kahuka (Hawaii) in Las Vegas.
Here are photos of Meadows from a 2023 preseason photo shoot by photographer Jann Hendry.