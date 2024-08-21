Bishop Gorman vs. St. Thomas Aquinas: football How to watch & get live score updates (8/24/2024)
One of the country's top-ranked high school football teams will face its first real challenge of the season on Saturday when Bishop Gorman hits the road to take on St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale.
Bishop Gorman (Nevada) sits at No. 2 in SBLive/SI Top 25 preseason high school football rankings, but the Gaels have yet to play a fellow ranked team as they will this weekend against No. 21 St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida).
This game is airing exclusively on ESPN, but you can watch Bishop Gorman vs. St. Thomas Aquinas live on Fubo (subscription required).
How to watch St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Bishop Gorman football
What: Nationally-ranked high school football programs Bishop Gorman and St. Thomas Aquinas face off at the Broward County National Football Showcase.
When: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 24
Where: St. Thomas Aquinas High School | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
TV channel: ESPN
How to watch the live stream online: Stream Bishop Gorman vs. St. Thomas Aquinas live on Fubo
Bishop Gorman Gaels
The Gaels finished 12-0 and dominated all in-state opponents to the tune of a 376-65 combined score on the way to their 20th state title last season, and they might be even better in 2024.
They are strong on both sides of the ball, but their top recruit is five-star recruit Derek Meadows (WR).
The LSU commit was a defensive nightmare last season averaging more than 26 yards per catch with eight touchdowns.
St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders
The Raiders took home their fifth consecutive state title in 2023 and finished the year at No. 10 in the end-of-season Top 25 rankings, but several key starters graduated and they lost a ton of yardage at the receiver position.
While they may have some questions on offense, expect a strong showing from their defense.
Maryland commitment Travares Daniels II and Pitt commit Trevor Sommers will anchor their front seven, and Justice Fitzpatrick (class of 2026 No. 1 ranked cornerback) will head up their secondary.
