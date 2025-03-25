California high school football: St. John Bosco 2025 schedule filled with out-of-state opponents
The mark of a national high school football program is playing against powerhouse-like opponents from all over the country.
Once again, St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro has put together a national schedule that fits the bill and gives his student-athletes that 'next-level experience'.
The Braves will travel to Florida before hosting teams from Texas, Maryland and Hawaii in 2025. Last year, St. John Bosco played just two out-of-state opponents in Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) and Eastwood (Texas). This year's slate doubles that.
St. John Bosco went 9-1 in the regular season with its only loss coming to national champions Mater Dei (59-14) in Week 9. The Braves lost to Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final 31-24.
This year's Trinity League against Mater Dei rivalry is set for October 31 at St. John Bosco, a Week 10 battle that will serve as the regular-season finale.
St. John Bosco was very young last year, and returns most of its top performers including QB Koa Malauulu (class of 2028) and 2026 standout wide receiver Madden Williams.
ST. JOHN BOSCO 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
