Cameron Boozer one-on-one interview with High School On SI's Myckena Guerrero (video)
Cameron Boozer is one of the more impressive high school boys basketball players in recent history.
The son of former NBA All-Star Cameron Boozer and twin of Cayden, was just named the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year Sunday at the 2025 McDonald’s All American Games in Brooklyn.
He then followed it up with MVP honors for the East Team Tuesday in a 105-92 defeat despite his 16 points and 12 rebounds.
The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Duke signee led Columbus to a 27-3 record and berth in the Chipotle Nationals, scheduled later this week. He and Cayden led their school team to four straight state titles, including in 2024-25 when Cameron averaged 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks.
But all the numbers and awards pale compared to the young lad himself. Listen and watch this 2 minutes, 34-second, 1x1 interview (see below) with High School On SI reporter Myckena Guerrero from the Barclays Center and it’s pretty much all you need to know.
Among the highlights:
- About winning the Wootten Award?: “It’s amazing especially because it’s not just about basketball. It’s about what you do in your community and things off the court as well.”
- When did you realize this game was more than just basketball?: “It’s something my family instilled in me for a long time. When you’re an athlete a lot of people put you up on a pedestal even though we’re just regular people. For us as athletes, it’s our job to give back because we have opportunities because people look up to us. … If we give back, people will follow.”
- How have you stayed so humble?: “My parents brought me up and taught me to be humble and not brag about things. And there’s so much more to achieve, you know? I’m good but there’s a whole lot of other good players so you have to stay level-headed and keep working.”
Guerrero asked about his brother, his high school, his inner life and finally about his mom and legacy. It’s a wonderful inside look at a lad projected to be one of the top three picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.