Cameron Boozer one-on-one interview with High School On SI's Myckena Guerrero (video)

Fresh off winning Wootten National Player of the Year and McDonald's All-American East MVP honors, the Duke bound star and four-year Columbus (Miami) state champ is breath of fresh air

Mitch Stephens, Myckena Guerrero, SBLive Sports

Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American East forward Cameron Boozer (12) dribbles the ball against McDonald's All American West forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the second half of the game at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American East forward Cameron Boozer (12) dribbles the ball against McDonald's All American West forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the second half of the game at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer is one of the more impressive high school boys basketball players in recent history. 

The son of former NBA All-Star Cameron Boozer and twin of Cayden, was just named the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year Sunday at the 2025 McDonald’s All American Games in  Brooklyn. 

He then followed it up with MVP honors for the East Team Tuesday in a 105-92 defeat despite his 16 points and 12 rebounds. 

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Duke signee led Columbus to a 27-3 record and berth in the Chipotle Nationals, scheduled later this week. He and Cayden led their school team to four straight state titles, including in 2024-25 when Cameron averaged 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks. 

Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; McDonald’s All American East forward Cameron Boozer (12) stands on the court during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

But all the numbers and awards pale compared to the young lad himself. Listen and watch this 2 minutes, 34-second, 1x1 interview (see below) with High School On SI reporter Myckena Guerrero from the Barclays Center and it’s pretty much all you need to know. 

Among the highlights: 

  • About winning the Wootten Award?: “It’s amazing especially because it’s not just about basketball. It’s about what you do in your community and things off the court as well.” 
  • When did you realize this game was more than just basketball?: “It’s something my family instilled in me for a long time. When you’re an athlete a lot of people put you up on a pedestal even though we’re just regular people. For us as athletes, it’s our job to give back because we have opportunities because people look up to us. … If we give back, people will follow.” 
  • How have you stayed so humble?: “My parents brought me up and taught me to be humble and not brag about things. And there’s so much more to achieve, you know? I’m good but there’s a whole lot of other good players so you have to stay level-headed and keep working.” 

Guerrero asked about his brother, his high school, his inner life and finally about his mom and legacy. It’s a wonderful inside look at a lad projected to be one of the top three picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Myckena Guerrero, SBLive Sports
MYCKENA GUERRERO, SBLIVE SPORTS

For the past eight years Myckena Guerrero has been working with great, talented individuals in the sports industry and beyond. Her goal is to show the world the authentic stories behind the helmets of their favorite athletes. Myckena graduated from California State University of Sacramento with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She has been honored to interview athletes from all levels and walks of life including Steph Curry, Jerome Bettis, Canelo Alvarez, Larry Fitzgerald, Bryce Young, DJ Uiagalelei Trevor Lawrence, Allyson Felix, and Abby Wombach.

