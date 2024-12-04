Central-Phenix City vs. Thompson: Live score, updates from Alabama high school football 7A state championship game
Central-Phenix City (10-2) and Thompson (10-3) are both playing their best football of the year entering Wednesday’s 7A state championship game rematch.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT from Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
The Warriors dropped three regular-season games — all in overtime by a single point — but have ripped off four consecutive double-digit victories entering the final. It’s the seventh straight title game appearance for Thompson.
The Red Devils lost a pair of October games to Auburn (38-33) and Opelika (23-14) before regrouping to win its next four contests.
The two powers also met in last year’s 7A final with Central-Phenix City earning a 21-19 victory. Thompson had captured the previous four titles.
Central-Phenix City is coached by Patrick Nix, the father of former Auburn and Oregon quarterback and current Denver Broncos starter Bo Nix.
Mark Freeman, Thompson’s coach since 2015, guided the program to state championships in 2019-22.
Both teams are loaded with Division I prospects.
Central-Phenix City vs. Thompson Live Updates
Pregame
Central-Phenix City offensive leaders: Senior quarterback Andrew Alford (147 of 241 passing, 2,169 yards, 26 touchdowns, four interceptions); Senior running back Tristan Williams (176 carries, 1,232 yards, 19 touchdowns; Senior wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw (62 catches, 1,008 yards, 16 touchdowns, three-star Miami signee); Offensive tackle Mal Waldrep (three-star Alabama signee)
Thompson offensive leaders: Sophomore quarterback Trent Seaborn (201 of 311 passing, 2,545 yards, 24 touchdowns, six interceptions, four-star prospect); Senior running back Michael Dujon (125 carries, 986 yards, 15 touchdowns); Sophomore wide receiver Darion Moseley (43 catches, 696 yards, 11 touchdowns); Junior running back/wide receiver R.J. Evans II (905 total yards, eight total touchdowns)
Central-Phenix City defensive leaders: Junior edge rusher Tristan Lyles (69 total tackles (28 for loss), 11 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, five pass breakups, four forced fumbles, double-digit Division I offers); Junior linebacker Brennan Core (101 total tackles (eight for loss), four sacks, four pass breakups)
Thompson defensive leaders: Senior edge rusher Jared Smith (83 total tackles (21 for loss), 10 sacks, four pass breakups, four-star Auburn signee); Senior defensive back Anquon Fegans (72 total tackles (nine for loss), five interceptions, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four-star Auburn signee); Senior linebacker Trenton Cheatom (109 total tackles (nine for loss), two sacks, five pass breakups; Senior linebacker Vini Pires (84 total tackles (five for loss))
