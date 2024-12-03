Best college football prospects still playing for state championships in 2024 high school playoffs
The high school football playoffs have already come and gone in some states, but there are still trophies to be awarded in several others.
From California to Florida and everywhere in between, many blue-chip college football recruits are still playing for high school hardware.
Scroll down and read up on 45 of the best college football prospects who aren’t done making plays in the 2024 high school football playoffs.
45 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PROSPECTS STILL PLAYING FOR STATE TITLES
1. Amare Adams, sr., South Florence (South Carolina) defensive lineman
Adams is a five-star Clemson commit. South Florence will face North Augusta on Friday in the 4A semifinals.
2. Aidan Anding, sr., Ruston (Louisiana) cornerback
The four-star prospect recently committed to LSU. Ruston will take on Destrehan on Friday in the Division I Non-Select semifinals.
3. Tyler Atkinson, jr., Grayson (Georgia) linebacker
Atkinson is a five-star junior whose offers include Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee. Grayson will meet Douglas County on Friday in the 6A semifinals.
4. Bryce Baker, sr., East Forsyth (North Carolina) quarterback
Baker is a four-star North Carolina commit. Undefeated East Forsyth will face Weddington on Friday in the 4A playoffs.
5. Jacob Bradford, sr., Catholic (Louisiana) defensive back
Bradford is a four-star LSU commit. Catholic will meet Edna Karr on Friday in the Division I Select semifinals.
6. Faizon Brandon, jr., Grimsley (North Carolina) quarterback
Brandon, 247Sports’ No. 1 national prospect for the class of 2026, is committed to Tennessee. Grimsley will play Hough on Friday in the 4A playoffs.
7. Vernell Brown III, jr., Jones (Florida) wide receiver
Brown III is a five-star Florida commit. Jones will play Naples on Friday in the 4A semifinals.
8. Jackson Cantwell, jr., Nixa (Missouri) offensive lineman
The nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle prospect for the class of 2026, Cantwell’s offers include Alabama, Georgia and LSU. Nixa will battle De Smet Jesuit on Friday in the Class 6 finals.
9. Derrek Cooper, jr., Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Florida) running back
Cooper is a five-star prospect with numerous suitors. Chaminade-Madonna Prep will face Trinity Christian Academy on Friday in the 1A semifinals.
10. Jourdin Crawford, sr., Parker (Alabama) defensive lineman
Crawford is a four-star Auburn commit. Parker will play Saraland on Friday in the 6A finals.
11. Caleb Cunningham, sr., Choctaw County (Mississippi) wide receiver
The five-star talent recently flipped his commitment from Alabama to Ole Miss. Choctaw County will meet Noxubee County on Thursday in the 3A finals.
12. Jared Curtis, jr., Nashville Christian (Tennessee) quarterback
Curtis is a five-star prospect with more than three dozen offers. Nashville Christian will play Columbia Academy on Thursday in the Division II Class A title game.
13. Bleu Dantzler, sr., Basha (Arizona) edge rusher
The rising senior pass rusher is committed to Oregon State. Basha will face Liberty on Saturday in the Open Division finals.
14. Gideon Davidson, sr., Liberty Christian Academy (Virginia) running back
Davidson is a four-star Clemson commit. Undefeated Liberty Christian will battle William Byrd on Saturday in the Class 3 semifinals.
15. Maison Dunn, sr., Tupelo (Mississippi) cornerback
The four-star prospect is committed to Ole Miss. Unbeaten Tupelo will face Brandon on Friday in the 7A finals.
16. TaRon Francis, sr., Edna Karr (Louisiana) wide receiver
The four-star prospect has been committed to LSU for more than a year. Edna Karr will look to continue its perfect season on Friday against Catholic in the Division I Select playoffs.
17. Bradley Gompers, sr., Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Pennsylvania) athlete
The two-way four-star talent is committed to Duke. Pittsburgh Central Catholic will play St. Joseph's Prep on Saturday in the 6A finals.
18. Trystan Haynes, sr., Carl Albert (Oklahoma) cornerback
Haynes is a four-star Oklahoma commit. Undefeated Carl Albert plays Del City on Friday in the 5A semifinals.
19. Ty Haywood, sr., Denton Ryan (Texas) offensive tackle
The five-star prospect is committed to Alabama. Denton Ryan will play Aledo on Saturday in the 5A Division I playoffs.
20. Marquise Henderson, sr., Belton-Honea Path (South Carolina) running back
Henderson is a four-star Clemson commit. Belton-Honea Path will play Mountain View Prep on Friday in the AAA semifinals.
21. Brayden Jacobs, sr., Milton (Georgia) offensive tackle
Jacobs is a four-star Clemson commit. Undefeated Milton will meet Lee County on Friday in the 5A semifinals.
22. DJ Jacobs, so., Blessed Trinity Catholic (Georgia) edge rusher
The five-star phenom’s lengthy list of suitors includes Georgia and Tennessee. Blessed Trinity Catholic will take on North Oconee on Friday in the 4A semifinals.
23. Tristen Keys, jr., Hattiesburg (Mississippi) wide receiver
Keys is a five-star talent who is considering Auburn, LSU and Tennessee, among others. Hattiesburg will look to complete a perfect season in the 6A finals against Grenada on Friday.
24. KJ Lacey, sr., Saraland (Alabama) quarterback
The four-star Texas commit runs the show for one of the best teams in the country. Saraland will face Parker on Friday in the 6A finals.
25. Nick Lennear, so., Northwestern (Florida) wide receiver
The four-star sophomore’s numerous suitors include Colorado, Indiana and SMU. Northwestern will take on Eau Gallie on Friday in the 3A semifinals.
26. Julian Lewis, sr., Carrollton (Georgia) quarterback
Lewis is a four-star Colorado commit. Undefeated Carrollton will battle Buford on Friday in the 6A semifinals.
27. JT Lindsey, sr., Alexandria (Louisiana) running back
The four-star back is committed to LSU. Alexandria will look to stay unbeaten on Friday against John Curtis Christian in the Division I Select semifinals.
28. Jackson Lloyd, sr., Carmel (California) offensive tackle
Lloyd is a four-star Alabama commit. Carmel will meet Acalones on Friday in the Division 5-AA playoffs.
29. Ryder Lyons, jr., Folsom (California) quarterback
The record-smashing five-star prospect is considering Ole Miss, Oregon and USC, among others. Folsom will battle Pittsburg on Friday in the Division 1-AA playoffs.
30. Demetri Manning, sr., Bellevue (Washington) offensive line
The imposing lineman is committed to Oregon. Undefeated Bellevue will face O'Dea on Friday in the 3A finals.
31. Chuck McDonald, sr., Mater Dei (California) cornerback
McDonald is a four-star Alabama commit. National power Mater Dei has a showdown with De La Salle on Dec. 14 for the Open Division state championship.
32. Shekai Mills-Knight, sr., Baylor School (Tennessee) running back
The four-star back is committed to Ole Miss. Baylor School will face McCallie on Thursday in the Division II Class AAA title game.
33. Dakorien Moore, sr., Duncanville (Texas) wide receiver
The five-star Oregon commit is one of the nation’s most feared receivers. Duncanville will continue to play in the 6A Division I playoffs on Saturday against Bridgeland.
34. Jadon Perlotte, sr., Buford (Georgia) linebacker
The four-star recruit is committed to USC. Buford will take on North Carrollton on Friday in the 6A semifinals.
35. Josh Petty, sr., Fellowship Christian (Georgia) lineman
Petty is a five-star Georgia Tech commit. Fellowship Christian will play Hebron Christian on Friday in the Class Private playoffs.
36. Deondrae Riden, sr., DeSoto (Texas) running back
Riden is a four-star Texas A&M commit. DeSoto will face Longview on Saturday in the 6A Division II playoffs.
37. Keelon Russell, sr., Duncanville (Texas) quarterback
The five-star phenom is committed to Alabama. Russell, Dakorien Moore and Duncanville will play Bridgeland on Saturday in the 6A Division I playoffs.
38. Devin Sanchez, sr., North Shore (Texas) cornerback
The five-star Ohio State commit is the top cornerback prospect for the class of 2025. North Shore will battle Atascotia on Saturday in the 6A Division I playoffs.
39. Stone Saunders, sr., Bishop McDevitt (Pennsylvania) quarterback
Saunders is a Kentucky commit with more than 13,000 career passing yards. Bishop McDevitt will meet Roman Catholic on Friday in the 5A finals.
40. Victor Singleton, jr., Central Catholic (Ohio) cornerback
The four-star recruit’s numerous offers include Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon. Central Catholic will play Bishop Watterson on Friday in the Division III final.
41. Cameron Smith, sr., St. Joseph’s Prep (Pennsylvania) linebacker
The four-star linebacker is committed to Penn State. St. Joseph’s Prep will play Pittsburgh Central Catholic on Saturday in the 6A finals.
42. Jared Smith, sr., Thompson (Alabama) edge rusher
Smith, a five-star talent, is committed to Auburn. Thompson will battle Central in the 7A title game on Wednesday.
43. Justus Terry, sr., Manchester (Georgia) defensive lineman
The five-star defensive lineman is the nation’s top uncommitted senior prospect. Manchester will play Brooks County in a Class A Division II semifinal on Friday.
44. John Turntine III, jr., North Crowley (Texas) offensive tackle
Turntine III is a five-star prospect who is considered a Texas lean by 247Sports. North Crowley will meet fellow unbeaten Allen on Saturday in the 6A Division I playoffs.
45. Daylyn Upshaw, sr., Central (Alabama) wide receiver
Upshaw is a rising prospect who committed to Miami in July. The Red Devils and Thompson are set for a Wednesday showdown in the 7A finals.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports