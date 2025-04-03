Chipotle Nationals 2025: Dynamic Prep (Texas) and Wasatch Academy (Utah) advance to quarterfinals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Day 1 of the 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals is in the books and two of the higher seeds picked up wins on Wednesday night.
In the first game of the night, Dynamic Prep (Texas) in just their third year of existence and making their Chipotle Nationals debut led wire-to-wire to take down the 7-seed Montverde Academy Eagles who were making their 14th appearance in the national event with a 67-52 win.
The Bearcats got the scoring started in the first nine seconds of the game on a mid-range jump shot by SMU commit Jaden Toombs and never looked back. The Bearcats held a 12-8 lead after the opening eight minutes of play. They stretched the lead up to nine heading into the half at 29-20.
Toombs led all scorers finishing with a double-double at 18 points and 12 rebounds in the win for Dynamic Prep.
Sam Houston State signee Jacobe Coleman pitched in double figures for the Bearcats as well where he added 16 points and four rebounds, while Rutgers signee Chris Nwuli added a double-double of his own finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
For Montverde Academy, it was a struggle from the opening jump where they were held to their worst shooting performance of the season at just 27% from the field (18-of-66) and 20% from the three-point line (7-of-35).
Four-star senior shooting guard Dante Allen led the Eagles as he was one of just three players to reach double figures finishing with 16 points and five rebounds. Creighton signee Hudson Greer added 13 points and six rebounds, while Florida commit CJ Ingram added 10 points and six rebounds in the loss for the Eagles.
Dynamic Prep will face the 2-seed Link Academy Lions in the Quarterfinals on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time in a game that will be broadcasted nationally on ESPNU.
In the nightcap, Wasatch Academy (Utah) punched its ticket to the Chipotle Nationals Quarterfinals with a 75-57 thumping of 8-seed IMG Academy.
The Tigers jumped out of the gates early where they took a 14-11 lead after the opening quarter. The Tigers would stretch the lead to just four heading into halftime at 29-25.
However, with 3:30 remaining in the fourth quarter the game was delayed for 55 minutes as a Tornado Warning was issued for the Indianapolis metropolitan area where the gym was evacuated and the teams returned to their respective locker rooms.
The Tigers were led by 6-3 junior shooting guard Mariano Manciel who put on a shooting clinic in the second half finishing with a team-high 17 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Houston signee was bit with early foul trouble playing just six minutes in the first half after picking up three fouls still finishing with 15 points.
Wasatch Academy will look to advance to the Chipotle Nationals semifinals for the first time in their program history but standing in their way is the 1-seed Columbus Explorers on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. on ESPNU
The Ascenders were led by five-star senior point guard and Arkansas signee Darius Acuff Jr. finishing with a game-high 23 points on 8-of-23 shooting from the field in the loss, where he played in the McDonald's All-American Game in Brooklyn just one night ago.
Syracuse signee Sadiq White was the next highest scorer for the Ascenders finishing with just 9 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.
