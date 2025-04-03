Chipotle Nationals 2025: Dynamic Prep (Texas) and Wasatch Academy (Utah) advance to quarterfinals

4⭐️ SMU commit Jaden Toombs led the way for Dynamic Prep in their Round 1 Chipotle Nationals win over Montverde Academy 🌯🔥



18 pts, 7-10 FG, 12 rebs ✅



Dynamic Prep: 67

Montverde Academy: 52 pic.twitter.com/nSMHRglt6c