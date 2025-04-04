Chipotle Nationals 2025: Dynamic Prep (Texas) vs Prolific Prep (California) boys basketball live updates
The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals resume on Friday with two games starting with the 10-seed Dynamic Prep School (Texas) taking on the 6-seed Prolific Prep (California) Crew on Friday afternoon. High School on SI will be providing live updates throughout the game.
Dynamic Prep (Texas) (33-4) is making their first appearance at the Chipotle Nationals where they will come into Wednesday's game on a 12-game winning streak dating back to January 24 when they lost to IMG Academy at the Ascender Classic.
Prolific Prep (California) (35-5) is making their fifth appearance at Chipotle Nationals and is seeking their first national title in school history.
(Keep refreshing page for LIVE game updates)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Final
Dynamic Prep
Prolific Prep
PREGAME
The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals semifinals get underway with Dynamic Prep (Texas) and Prolific Prep (California). Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.