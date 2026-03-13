Top Performances, Notes from Day 1 of the UIL Texas Boys Basketball Championships
The 2026 Texas (UIL) boys basketball state championships began on Thursday at the Almadodome in San Antonio. Four teams were crowned champions.
Here is a roundup of the action from Day 1.
Results
1A Division 1
Turkey Valley 66, Fayetteville 48
1A Division 2
Jayton 78, Kennard 45
2A Division 1
Panhandle 61, San Augustine 58
2A Division 2
Lipan 47, Martin's Mill 34
What did it mean?
Jayton won its third consecutive championship with a blowout over Kennard. The Jaybirds won last years' title by 34 points, and additional state championship wins in football gives the school an impressive run of dominance.
Turkey Valley's Class 1A Division 1 title is the first state title in program history. The Patriots lost to Perrin-Whitt in last year's title games.
Panhandle won its first state title in program history with the win against Saint Augustine. The Panthers now have the boys state title, and the girls won the championship one week ago.
Lipan won a defensive battle, and its win gives it three titles in six consecutive state tournament appearances. The finish a dominant season at 40-1.
Five Who Stood Out
Sean Stanaland, Jayton
He was named Class 1A DII state championship game MVP after a 28-point, 15-rebound and 5-assist performance.
Colt Gentry, Jayton
Gentry added to the Bluejays win with 25 points and eight rebounds. He was particularly potent in the second half with 18 points.
Caden Armes, Panhandle
Armes had to hit critical free throws in the fourth quarter to complete the win. He finished as the game's MVP with 17 points and five assists.
Court Gaylor, Lipan
Gaylor led all scorers in his game with 16 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds.
Corbin Taylor, Turkey Valley
Taylor scored 26 points to lead Turkey Valley to a championship. He was an efficient 12-for-15, and he grabbed 12 rebounds.
Other Performances Worth Noting
Darius Steed, Lipan
Steed dominated the paint with a game-high nine points and three blocks
Devante Toliver, Kennard
Toliver led Kennard with 15 points. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished five assists.
Mason Fenhaus, Fayetteville
Fenhaus scored 18 points, and he had five assists, in the loss to Turkey Valley.
Max Renfro, San Augustine
He led all scorers in the game against Panhandle with 22 points.
Joshua Roland, San Augustine
Roland had three blocks against Panhandle. He also grabbed eight rebounds.
What’s happening on Friday?
Orangefield (35-3) vs. Dallas Madison (25-12)
3A Division 2
Palestine Westwood (29-2) vs. Paradise (36-2)
4A Division 1
Fort Bend Crawford (31-6) vs. Dallas Kimball (22-11)
4A Division 2
La Marque (41-1) vs. Dallas Carter (30-6)
