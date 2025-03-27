USC signee Jazzy Davidson's high school basketball career continues in McDonald's All-American Game
PORTLAND, Ore. - Nobody should see a chapter end in the way Jazzy Davidson did with Clackamas High School girls basketball.
Arguably the top player in the 2025 class, the USC signee and her squad lost a big lead, and fell to Tualatin in Oregon's Class 6A championship game at the Chiles Center nearly two weeks ago.
But it's back in the saddle for Oregon's three-time Gatorade state player of the year as she participates on a whirlwind of after-season all-star games - beginning this weekend in Brooklyn with McDonald's All-American Game festivities.
Then, on Tuesday, the 6-foot-1 guard will suit up for the West squad, alongside other top national recruits Aaliyah Chavez, of Monterey, Texas (Oklahoma signee); Sienna Betts, of Grandview, Colo. (UCLA signee); Emilee Skinner, of Ridgeline, Utah (Duke signee); and the Etiwanda, California duo of Grace Knox (LSU signee) and Aliyahna "Puff" Morris (Cal signee).
"The McDonald's All-American Game, I've just been dreaming of playing in that since as long as I can remember," Davidson said during the Oregon playoffs. "I mean, I have friends all across the country that I'll get to see there, so I'm really excited to see all of them."
Even after the McDonald's All-American Game, Davidson's schedule remains busy.
Davidson, who averaged 29.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.6 assists and 1.9 blocks as a senior, is one of 12 players on Team USA for the hometown Nike Hoop Summit on April 12 at the Moda Center.
She will again be joined by Betts, Chavez, Knox and Skinner to face the World Team.
And the next afternoon, Davidson said she is firm in playing for Team Oregon against the cadre of Washington all-star seniors in the annual "Northwest Shootout" at Portland State University.
"I mean, it's just I feel like my community has been so supportive of me the past four years, and I feel like I just shouldn't skip out on great people - and I get to play with my friends.
"And I've grown up watching people that I looked up to playing in (the Northwest Shootout) ... so I don't think I ever really was going to miss it."
