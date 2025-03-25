Aaliyah Chavez commits to Oklahoma: Nation's No. 1 recruit hitches wagon to booming Sooners program
After months of speculation, the debate is finally over. Aaliyah Chavez will play basketball for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Chavez, a 5-foot-11 guard at Lubbock Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas, just got the taste of her first state championship, earning UIL 5A-II finals MVP while helping Monterey hoist a state title for the first time in 44 years.
Now, she’ll chase a natty in Norman.
Tuesday’s announcement, aired live on ESPN, was one of the most anticipated commitments from a high school girls athlete in recent memory after the nation’s No. 1 recruit had one of the greatest high school basketball careers in recent memory. She picked the Sooners over Texas, Texas Tech, LSU, UCLA and South Carolina.
The 2025 Gatorade National Player of the Year finished her career at Monterey with 4,796 points, surpassing Delta Academy’s Lindsay Roy (2008-12, Marks, Miss.) for 14th all-time nationally in career points, according to MaxPreps girls basketball records.
After ranking 16th in single season scoring as a junior with 1,324 points, the 2025 McDonald’s All-American surpassed that mark this season with 1,451 points, placing her 10th all-time. She bumped Southeast Lauderdale’s Monique Horner (2000-01, Meridian, Miss.) to 11th on the list.
The 2025 Naismith Girls Basketball Player of the Year and two-time Naismith first team All-American was the only player to crack the top 20 in all-time single season scoring since Bishop’s Destiny Littleton (La Jolla, Calif.) posted 1,366 points in the 2016-17 season.
She also joined an elite group of just five players who have appeared multiple times in the top 20, alongside Geri Grigsby (McDowell, Kentucky, 1976-77), Adriana McGowen (Goodrich, Texas, 2004-05), Victoria Vivians (Scott Central, Forest, Mississippi, 2013-14), and Mary Katheryn Govero (Mt. Salus Christian, Clinton, Mississippi, 2005-06).
The No. 1 prospect in the country for a while now, Chavez was a threat to score anytime she crossed halfcourt with the ball in her hands. Over 150 career games, the two-time Texas Gatorade Player of the Year amassed 4,796 points, 1,279 rebounds, 771 assists, 476 steals, and 134 blocks.
She averaged an astonishing 31.97 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 3.1 steals per game across four seasons and scored at least 1,001 points in all four seasons.
She wasn’t just a scorer though. She set the single season assist record at Monterey as a freshman and is also amongst its career leaders in that category.
Now she joins an Oklahoma team that's on the rise. The Sooners (27-7 and ranked No. 11 in the latest AP poll) just advanced to the Sweet 16 of the Women’s NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 with a blowout victory over Iowa on Monday.
The Sooners have already loaded up with a solid group of 2025 recruits that includes a pair from the HoopGurlz Top 100 in No. 50 Keziah Lofton (5-foot-11 guard; Bethany, Okla.) and No. 62 Brooklyn Stewart (6-2 forward; Pine Creek, Colo.). Adding Chavez to that list is a swoon for coach Jennie Baranczyk and her staff.
Despite remaining tight-lipped about her decision, the last few months generated a lot of speculation surrounding Chavez’s recruitment. While UCLA and LSU were believed to have taken a backseat weeks ago, South Carolina also seemingly faded in recent weeks, only to be tossed back into the mix when her family told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal that the Gamecocks were still involved.
Oklahoma, like Texas, had been in heavy pursuit of late, and Chavez stoked speculation on Saturday when she showed up in Norman (with much fanfare) to watch the Sooners win their first-round game of the Women's NCAA Tournament, a blowout over Florida Gulf Coast.
Some took that visit as a sign she’d made her decision.
In the end, they were right.
More national high school sports links:
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: