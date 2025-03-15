Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas vs. Tualatin: Live score, updates of Oregon high school girls basketball 6A championship
The third-seeded Tualatin Timberwolves face the fifth-seeded Clackamas Cavaliers in the Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball 6A state tournament championship game Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the University of Portland's Chiles Center.
Players to watch for Clackamas
Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas, senior
Davidson already has staked her claim as one of Oregon’s all-time best players, and the USC signee and three-time Gatorade player of the year broke the 6A career scoring record this season, averaging 29.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
Sara Barhoum, Clackamas, senior
Barhoum is Robin to Jazzy Davidson’s Batman in the Cavaliers’ pecking order, with the Oregon commit averaging 19.2 points while making 43.9% from 3-point range (she is the team’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made).
Allie Roden, Clackamas, senior
How deep are the Cavaliers? Their Colorado State-bound wing would have starred for 90% of teams around the state but instead played third banana for the Cavaliers, averaging 9.6 points and 4.5 rebounds as a second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference selection.
Avery Peterson, Clackamas, senior
The second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference point guard led the Cavaliers in assists (4.9) and was second in steals (2.7) while scoring 4.8 points per game.
Dylan Mogel, Clackamas, senior
The Seattle University commit has overcome two torn ACLs during her career to earn Mt. Hood Conference defensive player of the year honors while averaging 6.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and two steals.
Reyce Mogel, Clackamas, senior
Mogel, a second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference pick and Southern Oregon commit, averages 5.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals.
Players to watch for Tualatin
Jordyn Smith, Tualatin, senior
Smith is the primary post presence for the Timberwolves, averaging 12.6 points while shooting a team-best 56.7% from the field and leading the team in rebounding (8.1) and blocked shots (1.9).
Kendall Dawkins, Tualatin, freshman
Dawkins did a little of everything for the Timberwolves in her first season, making the all-Three Rivers League first team while averaging 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals.
Love Lei Best, Tualatin, freshman
Best has hardly looked like a newcomer to the high school scene, leading the Timberwolves in scoring (14.4 points), assists (4.5) and steals (4.3) in earning first-team all-Three Rivers League honors and drawing interest from Oregon State, Louisville, Alabama and Arizona.
Maaya Lucas, Tualatin, junior
The versatile Lucas made the all-Three Rivers League second team after averaging 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals.
First quarter
Clackamas starting five: Jazzy Davidson, Sara Barhoum, Avery Peterson, Dylan Mogel, Reyce Mogel
Tualatin starting five: Love Lei Best, Jordyn Smith, Ries Miadich, Maaya Lucas, Kendall Dawkins
