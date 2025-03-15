High School

Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas vs. Tualatin: Live score, updates of Oregon high school girls basketball 6A championship

The third-seeded Tualatin Timberwolves face the fifth-seeded Clackamas Cavaliers at the Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball 6A state tournament 

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Jazzy Davidson and Clackamas take on Tualatin in the Oregon high school girls basketball 6A state final.
Jazzy Davidson and Clackamas take on Tualatin in the Oregon high school girls basketball 6A state final. / Naji Saker

The third-seeded Tualatin Timberwolves face the fifth-seeded Clackamas Cavaliers in the Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball 6A state tournament championship game Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the University of Portland's Chiles Center. 

Follow this post for live updates. 

Players to watch for Clackamas

Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas, senior

Davidson already has staked her claim as one of Oregon’s all-time best players, and the USC signee and three-time Gatorade player of the year broke the 6A career scoring record this season, averaging 29.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Sara Barhoum, Clackamas, senior

Barhoum is Robin to Jazzy Davidson’s Batman in the Cavaliers’ pecking order, with the Oregon commit averaging 19.2 points while making 43.9% from 3-point range (she is the team’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made). 

Allie Roden, Clackamas, senior

How deep are the Cavaliers? Their Colorado State-bound wing would have starred for 90% of teams around the state but instead played third banana for the Cavaliers, averaging 9.6 points and 4.5 rebounds as a second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference selection.

Avery Peterson, Clackamas, senior

The second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference point guard led the Cavaliers in assists (4.9) and was second in steals (2.7) while scoring 4.8 points per game.

Dylan Mogel, Clackamas, senior 

The Seattle University commit has overcome two torn ACLs during her career to earn Mt. Hood Conference defensive player of the year honors while averaging 6.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and two steals.

Reyce Mogel, Clackamas, senior

Mogel, a second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference pick and Southern Oregon commit, averages 5.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals.

Players to watch for Tualatin

Jordyn Smith, Tualatin, senior 

Smith is the primary post presence for the Timberwolves, averaging 12.6 points while shooting a team-best 56.7% from the field and leading the team in rebounding (8.1) and blocked shots (1.9).

Kendall Dawkins, Tualatin, freshman

Dawkins did a little of everything for the Timberwolves in her first season, making the all-Three Rivers League first team while averaging 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals.

Love Lei Best, Tualatin, freshman

Best has hardly looked like a newcomer to the high school scene, leading the Timberwolves in scoring (14.4 points), assists (4.5) and steals (4.3) in earning first-team all-Three Rivers League honors and drawing interest from Oregon State, Louisville, Alabama and Arizona.

Maaya Lucas, Tualatin, junior 

The versatile Lucas made the all-Three Rivers League second team after averaging 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals.

First quarter

Clackamas starting five: Jazzy Davidson, Sara Barhoum, Avery Peterson, Dylan Mogel, Reyce Mogel

Tualatin starting five: Love Lei Best, Jordyn Smith, Ries Miadich, Maaya Lucas, Kendall Dawkins

More girls basketball

feed

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published |Modified
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Oregon