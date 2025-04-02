High School

Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer named 2025 McDonald's All-American Game MVP

Peterson led the West with 18 points. Boozer led the East with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Tarek Fattal

Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American West guard Darryn Peterson (22) dunks the ball during the first half of the game at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American West guard Darryn Peterson (22) dunks the ball during the first half of the game at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

The country's best high school basketball players delivered

In a highly competitive McDonald's All-American game, Prolific Prep's Darryn Peterson and Columbus High's Cameron Boozer, were named MVP of the prestigious game for the West and East teams, respectively.

Peterson, a Kansas commit, scored 18 points on 7 of 14 shooting with seven rebounds. Boozer, the Duke-bound forward and son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, notched a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Team West defeated Team East 105-92. The victory snapped a three-game winning streak by East and marked the first win for the West since 2018 (due to the pandemic).

No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa (BYU) scored 17 points and Alijah Arenas (USC) tallied 11 points with two 3s for the West. (full box score at bottom of page)

Zai Harwell (Houston) added 16 points. Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas) and Nate Ament each scored 12 for the East.

FULL BOX SCORE

Box Score
Full box score for 2025 McDonald's All-American game. / Myckena Guerrero

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: 

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Home/National