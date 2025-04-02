Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer named 2025 McDonald's All-American Game MVP
The country's best high school basketball players delivered
In a highly competitive McDonald's All-American game, Prolific Prep's Darryn Peterson and Columbus High's Cameron Boozer, were named MVP of the prestigious game for the West and East teams, respectively.
Peterson, a Kansas commit, scored 18 points on 7 of 14 shooting with seven rebounds. Boozer, the Duke-bound forward and son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, notched a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Team West defeated Team East 105-92. The victory snapped a three-game winning streak by East and marked the first win for the West since 2018 (due to the pandemic).
No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa (BYU) scored 17 points and Alijah Arenas (USC) tallied 11 points with two 3s for the West. (full box score at bottom of page)
Zai Harwell (Houston) added 16 points. Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas) and Nate Ament each scored 12 for the East.
FULL BOX SCORE
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: