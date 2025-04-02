McDonald's All-American boys basketball game: Live score, updates (4/1/2025)
The McDonald's All-American Games take place Tuesday evening at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The girls game tips off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. The boys will follow at 9 p.m.
High School On SI's Myckena Guerrero is on site with interviews and other player notes from the game.
Follow along below for live updates from the annual high school boys basketball showcase.
EAST ROSTER
1, Shon Abaev
6-7 F, Calvary Christian Academy (Florida)
5, Darius Acuff Jr.
6-2 G, IMG Academy (Florida)
20, Darius Adams
6-5 G, La Lumiere School (Indiana)
10, Nate Ament
6-9 F, Highland School (Virginia)
12, Cameron Boozer
6-9 F, Christopher Columbus High School (Florida)
2, Cayden Boozer
6-4 G, Christopher Columbus High School (Florida)
4, Jalen Haralson
6-7 F, La Lumiere School (Indiana)
0, Zai Harwell
6-6 G, Wasatch Academy (Utah)
3, Trey McKenney
6-4 F, St. Mary's Preparatory (Michigan)
23, Malachi Moreno
6-10 C, Great Crossing High School (Kentucky)
24, Braylon Mullins
6-4 G, Greenfield-Central High School (Indiana)
22, Eric Reibe
7-0 C, Bullis School (Maryland)
WEST ROSTER
16, Alijah Arenas
6-6 G, Chatsworth High School (California)
11, Mikel Brown Jr.
6-3 G, DME Academy (Florida)
4, Nikola Bundalo
6-10 F, Prolific Prep (California)
0, Brayden Burries
6-4 G, Eleanor Roosevelt High School (California)
1, Chris Cenac Jr.
6-10 C, Link Academy (Missouri)
3, AJ Dybantsa
6-9 F, Utah Prep Academy (Utah)
14, Nikolas Khamenia
6-8 F, Harvard-Westlake School (California)
10, Koa Peat
6-7 F, Perry High School (Arizona)
22, Darryn Peterson
6-6 G, Prolific Prep (California)
5, Meleek Thomas
6-4 G, Overtime Elite Academy (Georgia)
8, Caleb Wilson
6-9 F, Holy Innocents' Episcopal School (Georgia)
24, Tounde Yessoufou
6-5 F, St. Joseph High School (California)
First quarter
(Live updates will appear here after the game begins.)
