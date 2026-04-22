Did One High School Produce Two GOATs? The Case for Serra’s Unmatched Sports Legacy

What high school has produced the best professional athletes?

Good question, I suppose.

The Ultimate Debate: Best vs. Most

Insisting one school has turned out better professional athletes than another can be a difficult assertion to defend.

And we’re talking the best, not the most.

For the most, one could qualify Archbishop Moeller of Cincinnati for the greatest number of Major Leaguers, or Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia and Long Beach Poly for producing more NFL players than any other program. And then Central High School in Louisville as “heavyweight champion” central, due to the fact that Muhammad Ali, Greg Page and Jimmy Ellis were students there.

But that’s not what the question is asking.

It’s the best.

I venture to say that Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, holds that title. (There are two other Serra High Schools in the state. Both in Southern California. This Serra is in Northern California.)

Serra’s Unbeatable Claim: Two GOATs, One Campus

Two names solidify the “best” statement: Tom Brady and Barry Bonds.

That’s right, they both attended Serra. And you could argue that these two incomparable athletes are the GOATs in their respective sports.

Their accomplishments and achievements don’t need to be recited here. To list them would be “sportsdom” sacrilege.

Another Serra graduate. Barry Bonds hits home run number 756 off Nationals pitcher Mike Bacsik breaking Hank Aaron's all-time career home run record of 755 on Aug. 7, 2007. | Jack Gruber / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, how many high schools can make that claim?

Let’s take a look at that question more closely.

Obviously, dozens of high schools could convincingly illustrate why their secondary institution is deserving of that moniker. And I understand that my methodology is subjective. However, Tom and Barry aren’t so subjective.

The Heavyweight Contenders That Fell Short

So, here are some other schools I considered. Two in the Dallas area, and two in California.

Since they have already been mentioned, I’ll begin with Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, California). Tony Gwynn, Chase Utley, DeSean Jackson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Billy Jean King. Not bad. Top talent to be sure. But no GOAT. Sorry, Tony.

Texas Talent Factories: Star Power Without a GOAT

Next is 6A Skyline High School in Dallas. We start with Michael Johnson. Nearly the GOAT of sprinting, but Mike, you gotta move aside for Usain Bolt. The other Johnson who starred for the Raiders was Larry Johnson. Johnson led Tark’s UNLV team to a 1990 NCAA title and was an NBA Rookie of the Year and a two-time all-star. But nah, not close.

Jun 16, 1995; Sacramento, CA, USA; Michael Johnson celebrates after winning the 400m in the USA championships at Hughes Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Staying in the metroplex, Highland Park High School had some heavy hitters. How about Clayton Kershaw throwing to Matthew Stafford manning home plate? Great Scot! That’s impressive. But again…Yeah, yeah, I know, Kershaw has a World Series ring… and lastly, the first American soccer star, Kyle Rote Jr.

Oakland’s Case: A Legacy of Legends at McClymonds

We return to the West Coast, or more specifically, back to the Bay Area. Oakland’s McClymonds High School perhaps comes closest to rivaling Serra. A slew of MLB players graced the campus: Curt Flood, Vada Pinson and Frank Robinson. While the NBA is well represented: Bill Russell, Paul Silas and Antonio Davis. And the first sprint GOAT, Jim Hines, ran track for the Warriors. The Olympic gold medalist was the first man to dip under 10.0 in the 100 meters.

Beyond Brady and Bonds: Serra’s Deep Pro Pipeline

To augment my argument for Serra, here are a few other notable Serra graduates…NFL Hall of Fame player and Super Bowl MVP Lynn Swann, MLB All-Star Greg Jefferies, and Pro Bowl and All-Pro NFL player David Bakhtiari.

I’m sure someone somewhere could conjure up a compelling rebuttal to my declaration.

But the state rests its case.