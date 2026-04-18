Long Before Angels Stardom Garret Anderson Was a Home Grown 3-sport Star at Kennedy High School

Former Los Angeles Angels baseball star Garret Anderson, who passed away suddenly this week at the age of 53, was beloved figure in his home town of LA, playing 15 of his major league seasons for the Angels and one for the Dodgers, before retiring during spring training in 2011.

Anderson, who holds more than dozen franchise records for the Angels, including games played (2,013), hits (2,368), RBIs (1,292), home runs by a left-handed hitter (272) and grand slams (8). He was also a three time MLB All-Star, winning the game’s MVP Award in 2003, and was a member of LA’s 2002 World Series championship team.

A Life of Athletic Stardom in Southern California

Anderson was just not another professional athlete who gravitated to the bright lights of Los Angeles to achieve athletic stardom. He was a home grown Southern California sports hero, first making his mark as a three-sport athlete at Kennedy High School in Granada Hills.

Anderson played football, basketball and, of course, baseball for the Cougars, graduating in 1990. On the diamond, he was twice named All-Los Angeles City and was a two-time All-League selection. He led Kennedy to the 1989 Los Angeles City championship, as a junior. He also earned All-Los Angeles City and All-League Honors in basketball as a senior.

In his book "In Search of Millionaires (The Life of a Baseball Gypsy)," former Angels Scouting Director Bobby Fontaine devoted a passage to his time scouting Garret.

"The fluidity and quickness of his swing was outstanding," Fotaine wrote of Anderson. "He kept the bat level through the zone and made solid contact. The bat was obvious, but the thing that impressed me was his aptitude to pick things up.

"When we had him throw from the outfield for us, one of our scouts mentioned to him about keeping his elbow higher and getting a better angle on his throws. Sounds easy, but usually this takes a while before a player get used to it. Garret made the adjustment on the spot and threw each time the way he was asked, and his throws were immediately better. Great aptitude.

"Garret was a good basketball player who could have played in college if he wanted, and we figured because of that and his one speed approach to playing, that he would fall to us where we selected him. He ended up one of the most consistent and reliable players I have seen. He had an inner aggressiveness that many people don't understand. He played hard and wanted to win even though it didn't come across in an outwardly fashion. A professional in every way."

His Path to the Angels

Before departing Kennedy, Anderson had accepted an athletic scholarship to play baseball at Fresno State University, but eventually passed on the opportunity when he was selected in the fourth round of the 1990 MLB Draft by the Angels. He signed and needed just four years to ascend through the Angels’ minor league system to make his major league debut on July 27, 1994.

Anderson waisted little time establishing himself as a big leaguer, collecting two hits against the Oakland Athletics in his first game. He went 5-fo-13 (.385), before being returned to the minor leagues. He returned for good in April of 2025 and finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .321 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI in 106 games.