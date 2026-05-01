Colton Semmelmann of Brookfield Central Voted Wisconsin High School Baseball's Top Returning Pitcher of 2026
Congratulations to Brookfield Central senior Colton Semmelmann for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Baseball's Top Returning Pitcher of 2026.
In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2025 accomplishments of 15 talented players from throughout the state April 23-April 30), the Brookfield Central standout came out on top.
The talented left-hander and University of South Carolina recruit helped guide the Lancers to fifth place in the Greater Metro Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 14-15 overall record.
Semmelmann earned 44% of the vote to take top honors, Marquette senior Damian Kosempa was second (35%), Franklin senior Sam Ortiz placed third (8%), Kewaskum junior Kingston Grisolono took fourth (5%), and Muskego senior Tyson Grulkowski was fifth (4%).
Other nominees included:
Braylon Brantner, Hortonville, senior
The WBCA third-team all-state selection finished with an 8-1 record and 1.65 earned run average as Hortonville placed second in the Fox Valley Association, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and ended the season 22-8 overall.
Cail Geiger, Menomonee Falls, senior
The WBCA all-state honorable mention selection finished with a 6-1 record and 1.15 earned run average as Menomonee Falls tied for second in the Greater Metro Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and ended the season 19-8 overall.
Kingston Grisolono, Kewaskum, junior
The WBCA all-state honorable mention selection finished with a 10-0-2 record and 0.88 earned run average as Kewaskum clinched a share of the East Central Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals and ended the season 23-6 overall.
Tyson Grulkowski, Muskego, senior
The 6-foot-5 senior right-hander finished with a 9-1 record with 86 strikeouts and 1.18 earned run average through 53 1/3 innings as Muskego tied for second in the Classic 8 Conference, won the WIAA Division 1 state championship, and ended the season 23-9 overall.
Maddux Hermus, Kimberly, junior
The 5-foot-11 junior right-hander finished with a 6-2 record with 51 strikeouts and 1.53 earned run average through 45 innings as Kimberly won the Fox Valley Association title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and ended the season 18-7 overall.
Ben Jones, Mukwonago, senior
The 6-foot-2 senior right-hander finished with 60 strikeouts and 2.52 earned run average as Mukwonago earned a share of the Classic 8 Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and ended the season 21-7 overall.
Damian Kosempa, Marquette, senior
The 6-foot-1 senior right-hander finished with 78 strikeouts and a 2.33 earned run average through 60 innings as Marquette placed third in the Greater Metro Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and ended the season 13-14 overall.
Sam Ortiz, Franklin, senior
The 6-foot-2 senior right-hander finished with an 8-1 record with 64 strikeouts and 1.18 earned run average through 41 2/3 innings as Franklin placed second in the Southeast Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and ended the season 21-6 overall.
Brett Paulsen, Kewaunee, senior
The 6-foot senior left-hander guided Kewaunee to the Packerland Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 state finals, and 18-6 overall record.
Bron Schaefer, Kaukauna, senior
The senior left-hander finished with 79 strikeouts and 1.07 earned run average through 45 2/3 innings as Kaukauna placed fifth in the Fox Valley Association, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and ended the season 15-12 overall.
Cal Schneider, New Berlin Eisenhower, junior
The junior left-hander finished with an 11-0 record with 92 strikeouts, 10 walks, and 0.33 earned run average through 63 2/3 innings as New Berlin Eisenhower won the Woodland Conference (West Division) title, claimed the WIAA Division 2 state championship, and ended the season 24-5 overall.
Ben Schultz, Milton, sophomore
The 6-foot-4 sophomore right-hander finished with 17 strikeouts, 11 walks, and 2.07 earned run average through 20 1/3 innings as Milton won the Badger Conference (Large Division) title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and ended the season 20-8 overall.
Mark Susa, Hudson, junior
The 6-foot-3 junior left-hander finished with a 6-1 record with 62 strikeouts, 34 walks, and 3.06 earned run average through 52 2/3 innings as Hudson claimed a share of the Big Rivers Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and ended the season 22-7 overall.
Chase Wolter, Whitefish Bay, junior
The 6-foot-1 junior right-hander finished with 37 strikeouts, 10 walks, and a 2.15 earned run average through 26 innings as Whitefish Bay earned a share of the North Shore Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and ended the season 22-7 overall.
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-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com
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Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.