Former Texas A&M Football Player Part of USA Bobsled Team at Milano Cortina Winter Olympics
A former Texas A&M football player is among the four Texans who will be part of Team USA at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.
Boone Niederhofer is part of the 4-man bobsled team with Frank Del Duca, Josh Williamson and Bryan Sosoo. Del Lucas was on the 2022 Olympic team, but is the only returner.
Niederhofer is listed as a push athlete, which was named by discretionary points outlined in the criteria, according to the USA Bobsled website.
He earned his spot on Jan. 19, coming seven years after taking up the sport.
“It’s been, honestly, pretty surreal,” Niederhofer told KBTX TV. “After not making the games in ’22, it’s been quite the journey to get back here and, honestly, just the Lord truly paved the way for me to get back here – from the support of my employer, to friends and family and obviously, the support of my wife. It’s been an adventure, and I’m just truly honored to get to represent my country at the Olympics.”
The details
Niederhofer is currently a Midland resident, working as a production engineer for Civitas Resources. According to its website, Civitas is an independent energy company focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.
On his LinkedIn page, he thanked his employer for allowing him to pursue this dream while juggling the duties of his job.
“I am honored and thrilled to get to represent my country and my family at the Olympic Games,” he wrote. “I am most excited that my kids will get to live through this experience. I hope my journey gives them courage to chase after their dreams, push through adversity when you don’t have success, and give glory to Jesus. The fact that I’ve even had the opportunity to compete over the past few seasons, let alone be named to the Olympic team, is truly unbelievable.”
He attended a bobsled combine at Texas A&M in 2019 — three years after graduating — and made his IBSF World Cup debut in 2021.
He was part of a team that took fourth at the 2025 IBSF Bobsled World Championships, which helped pave the way for him to join the USA team this time.
The bobsled events start with heats on Feb. 21.
High School Days
Niederhofer played baseball and football at Winston Churchill High School in San Antonio. He was a first-team all-district pick and earned All-Area Super Team honors from the San Antonio Express-News.
He was a walk-on at Texas A&M and later earned a scholarship for the Aggies. That ceremony was recorded by the school and shared on social media.
In his three years playing for the Aggies, Niederhofer had 35 catches for 327 yards and a touchdown. He played with future NFL players Kyler Murray, Kyle Allen, Christian Kirk, Armani Watts and Myles Garrett under coach Kevin Sumlin.
During his time at Texas A&M, Niederhorfer was part of three bowl teams: Liberty Bowl, Music City Bowl and Texas Bowl.
His dad, Dan, played football at Abilene Christian and played in the USFL for the Denver Gold and Birmingham Stallions.