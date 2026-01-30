When Lindsey Vonn Needs to Be Back to Complete Olympics Comeback After Scary Crash

Lindsey Vonn’s storybook Olympic comeback ran into a big obstacle on Friday, just one week before the opening ceremony in Milan.

Competing in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Switzerland on Friday, Vonn lost control while trying to pull off a tight turn and crashed into the netting on the side of the hill. She got up favoring her left knee and was eventually airlifted away by a helicopter.

Vonn issued a statement to social media shortly after her crash.

“I crashed today in the downhill race in Switzerland and injured my left knee,” Vonn wrote. “I am discussing the situation with my doctors and team and will continue to undergo further exams. This is a very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics ... but if there’s one thing I know how to do, it’s a comeback.

“My Olympic dream is not over. Thank you for all the love and support. I will give more information when I have it. ... It’s not over until it’s over.”

The event Friday was canceled due to poor light and conditions after three of the first six racers, including Vonn, crashed before crossing the finish line.

The 41-year-old Vonn is a three-time Olympic medalist, winning gold and bronze in two events in 2010 and another bronze medal in 2018. She last competed in the Winter Olympics in 2018 and retired from the sport in ‘19. However, in November 2024, Vonn announced her return to competitive skiing and aimed to compete in the 2026 Winter Games.

Now, her status is in doubt. But here’s a look at when she would be competing in Italy if she’s cleared to ski:

Lindsey Vonn’s upcoming schedule at the Milan Cortina Games

Women’s downhill

Vonn plans to compete in the women’s downhill, the event she won gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games and bronze in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. The first official training session for the event is set for Thursday, Feb. 5, at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, and more the following days on Friday and Saturday. The actual event, which will award medals, is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 8.

That means Vonn has nine days to be cleared and ready to ski for a medal.

Combined event

The team combined event pairs a downhill leg, which Vonn would handle, with a slalom run from a teammate. The downhill portion of this event is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 10—two days after the initial downhill competition.

Women’s Super-G

Vonn, who earned a bronze medal in the Super-G event in 2010, aims to compete in the event this year on Thursday, Feb. 12 at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre.

This gives Vonn an additional two days to recover from the combined event if she’s cleared to compete by then.

