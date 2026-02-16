Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (2/16/2026)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Feb. 9-15. Voting closes on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Nola Lewis of Millburn (New Jersey) basketball for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Lewis led the way with 31 points in a 41-36 win over Parsippany Hills. The freshman hit seven three-pointers in the game.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Ava Bond, so., Norman (Oklahoma) baseball
Bond made eight three-pointers and finished with 30 points as Norman upset Yukon, 68-56.
2. Brihanna Crittendon, sr., Riverdale Ridge (Colorado) basketball
Crittendon, a Texas signee, became the all-time leading scorer in Colorado history as Riverdale Ridge blasted Monarch, 76-32. The previous mark of 2,934 points belonged to Tracy Hill.
3. Ella Dickerson, sr., Cold Springs (Alabama) basketball
Dickerson scored 30 points in a 71-17 rout of Red Bay.
4. Madison McDonald, sr., Westlake (California) basketball
McDonald netted a career-high 38 points as Westlake blew by Hesperia Christian, 65-35. The senior also had four rebounds and three steals.
5. Maycee Muselin, jr., Elgin (Ohio) basketball
Muselin netted 23 points and became the all-time leading scorer in Elgin history as the Comets edged Upper Scioto Valley, 60-57. The junior has 1,494 career points and counting.
6. Alexis Neumann, jr., Glenwood (Illinois) basketball
Neumann surpassed the 1,000 career points mark in a 45-15 win over Jacksonville.
7. Jaylani Palmer, sr., Shadow Ridge (Nevada) flag football
Palmer caught two touchdowns and recorded an interception on defense in a 13-7 Class 5A state semifinal victory over Desert Oasis.
8. Arianna Robinson, so., Plano East (Texas) basketball
Robinson piled up 34 points in a 61-42 win over Allen.
9. Kylie Schumacher, sr., Prairie (Idaho) basketball
Schumacher netted a season-high 30 points as Prairie took down Raft River, 59-40.
10. Abby Sluder, jr., Southern Academy (Alabama) basketball
Sluder dominated with 33 points and 29 rebounds in a 54-49 overtime victory over Fort Dale Academy.
11. Mimi Thiero, sr., Quaker Valley (Pennsylvania) basketball
Thiero, a Maryland signee, recorded a triple-double with 31 points, 20 rebounds and 11 blocks in a 53-31 win over Rochester.
12. Trinity Thompson, so., Sachse (Texas) basketball
Thompson led the way with 33 points in a 52-37 victory over Rowlett.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App