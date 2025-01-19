Top 25 Florida High School Girls Basketball Rankings (1/19/2025)
We have fully switched over from the gridiron to the hardwood as it's high school basketball time throughout the country and there's plenty of great hoop action going on in the Sunshine State.
Who are the top teams everyone should be watching out for? We've got you covered with our second set of Power 25 rankings for girls basketball in Florida.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Florida's elite girls high school basketball teams for the 2024-2025 season, as we see it for rankings.
2024-2025 Top 25 Florida high school girls basketball rankings
1. Montverde Academy (13-1)
Returning as the No. 1 team in the Sunshine State for the 2024-2025 season are the Eagles. Though they have a loss on their record, Montverde Academy has notched impressive victories this season over state powers Dr. Phillips and St. Thomas Aquinas.
2. IMG Academy (12-3)
We're really looking forward to the end of the season matchup between Montverde Academy and IMG Academy. The Ascenders' only three losses on the season, two have come against national powers Hebron Christian (Georgia) and Bishop McNamara (Maryland).
3. DME Academy (18-3)
Among the Florida teams listed just on the outside looking in of the latest High School On SI national rankings, DME Academy has been playing about as good as anyone to start off the season. DME has won four straight games.
4. Central Pointe Christian (14-4)
The White Tigers' only four losses sustained so far this season are to Bishop McNamara (Maryland), Bradley Central (Tennessee), PHH Pre National (Arizona) and Shining Star Sports Academy (Virginia).
5. Palm Bay (14-7)
There's no doubting how good are the Pirates when you stack them up against the other teams in these rankings. Only losses to in-states team have come against Central Pointe Christian and IMG academy. Since a Jan. 4th loss to IMG, Palm Bay has won five straight.
6. Winter Haven (16-2)
You knew the Blue Devils would be right up here in the mix with everyone else in the state. Winter Haven's only losses have come to Palm Bay (see above) and Bishop Ireton (Virginia).
7. Dr. Phillips (12-8)
Of the eight losses the Panthers have on the season, three of the eight have come against teams from Florida. Since a loss to River Ridge (Georgia), Dr. Phillips has reeled off eight straight wins.
8. St. Thomas Aquinas (10-6)
After a 1-2 start to the season, with losses to Mt. Zion Prep Academy and Potter's House Christian, the Raiders have gone 9-4 in the following thirteen games. Though the Raiders are just above .500, their schedule, alike many of the teams in these rankings, are up against some of the top programs in the state and nationally.
9. Cardinal Mooney (10-9)
The Cougars have been snakebitten in narrow losses to state powers like Dr. Phillips and Winter Haven, who they've lost to twice this season. Still one of the better teams in the Sunshine State.
10. Grandview Prep (15-4)
Recent victories over Bolles and Miami Country Day vaults Grandview Prep right into the thick of the rankings.
11. Bolles (13-5)
Senior shooting guard Abby Knauff has been very impressive this season, averaging around 15 points per game for the Bulldogs.
12. Miami Country Day (11-8)
The Spartans drop in our latest set of rankings, but we fully expect to see this group competing for a state championship at the end of things. Miami Country Day lost games to top-ranked Montverde Academy, Somerset Academy-Canyons and Grandview Prep.
13. New Smyrna Beach (14-5)
Hard to not rank these guys in the early going of the season as the Barracudas have impressive wins over Blanche Ely and Mainland. A win over Westminster Academy bumps the Barracudas up a couple spots this week. Despite a loss to Palm Bay recently, the Barracudas don't drop in this week's rankings.
14. Somerset Academy-Canyons (14-6)
Looking at the losses by the Cougars this season, Somerset Academy-Canyons should've been in our ranks as they've been one of the state's better squads.
15. Westminster Academy (15-6)
The Lions have made a huge jump from last season and handing Plantation American Heritage a loss this season spoke volumes of where they're at now.
16. Plantation American Heritage (12-6)
Only six losses of the season far have come against Doral Academy, Neumann Goretti (Pennsylvania), St. Thomas Aquinas, River Ridge (Georgia), Westminster Academy and Winter Haven.
17. Miami (11-7)
The Stingarees make their debut into the rankings after a 41-40 victory over Somerset Prep. What made us really impressed was a 55-23 rout of Doral Academy.
18. Somerset Prep (10-7)
Senior combo guard Riley Stoker leads the team in scoring with around 14 points per game for Somerset Prep.
19. Oakland Park Northeast (16-2)
The Hurricanes are another team on this list who has only suffered one loss to a non-Florida based team on the season. Northeast's only two losses have come against Owensboro Catholic (Kentucky) and Miami Country Day.
20. King's Academy (14-4)
The Lions dropped a few spots this week after falling to The Villages recently, 44-43. King's Academy remains one of the state's top teams.
21. Montverde Academy Gold (12-4)
Yes, we have a second club from Montverde Academy in our rankings. The Gold Team has been pretty solid, as two of their four losses have come against Central Pointe Christian and Plantation American Heritage.
22. Naples First Baptist Academy (15-1)
The Lions have come right out of the gates with impressive victories lined up and down their schedule. Most impressive win was against Evangelical Christian, though they have split the season series so far.
23. Wildwood (15-0)
The Wildcats are off to a sizzling start to the season, with fifthteen straight victories highlighted by a win over Lakewood and The Villages.
24. The Villages (16-3)
Buffaloes stay pat just below Wildwood after bouncing back with five straight victories.
25. Rutherford (16-2)
It's difficult to keep a team away from these rankings that has only fallen twice to out-of-state foes. Only two losses have come up against Norcross (Georgia) and Brewbaker Tech (Alabama). The Rams are winners of 14 straight games.
