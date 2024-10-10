High school football referee enforces sportsmanship with a handshake deal
A Florida high school football game got off to an awkward start before kickoff last Friday night.
Members of the Ed White High School football team captains were at first hesitant to shake hands with Atlantic Coast captains.
The referee intervened with a combination of motivational speaking and a threat of unsportsmanlike penalties, and then pregame handshakes ensued without incident.
"We're going to show good sportsmanship, all right?" the ref says in a video that went viral this week on social media. "That's what we're here about, all right? Cool."
Here's the full video:
Ed White (4-2) went on to win the game 16-9 over Atlantic Coast (3-3).
An outlet covering Ed White vs. Atlantic Coast as the 1010XL High School Game of the Week happened to catch video right before the handshake deal was brokered:
Ed White is coming off a 7-5 season and regional quarterfinal appearance, where the Commanders lost to Bishop Moore.
Atlantic Coast finished 4-6 in the Stingrays' first season with coach Step Durham at the helm in 2023. They finished 0-10 the previous season.
NFHS issued several points of emphasis toward game officials before the 2024-25 season, and a big point was taking control of a game before it starts.
"Pregame administrative responsibilities should be conducted in a professional manner and should not be taken lightly," the statement reads. "If game officials are diligent in conducting their pregame administrative tasks, the game will flow more smoothly and efficiently."
This particular referee appeared to do just that.
Another question is, should not shaking hands be considered an unsportsmanlike penalty? According to the definition by NFHS, it would seem up to a referee's discretion.
But cracking down on unsportsmanlike conduct is a major point of emphasis from NFHS:
"Understanding the need to eliminate unsportsmanlike actions from the game, properly and consistently penalizing unsportsmanlike conduct and illegal personal contact and using NFHS-approved football game officials’ mechanics and officiating philosophies are all critical steps to improve sportsmanship in high school football."
