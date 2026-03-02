California CIF-Southern Section Girls Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 2, 2026
Here are High School On SI's California CIF-Southern Section top 25 girls basketball rankings for the week of Mar. 2.
The rankings will be updated every Monday throughout the season.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Preseason | Dec. 8 | Dec. 15 | Dec. 22 | Dec. 29 | Jan. 5 | Jan. 12 | Jan. 19 | Jan. 26 | Feb. 2 | Feb. 9 | Feb. 16 | Feb. 23
1. SIERRA CANYON (30-2 – 2nd last week)
Going through Etiwanda and Ontario Christian was as tough as expected, but Sierra Canyon is the Southern Section Open Division champion once again. Jerzy Robinson was the top star of the night with a legendary 32-point, 12-rebound performance in Sierra Canyon's 69-62 victory over reigning champion Ontario Christian. It'd only been three years since the Trailblazers won it in 2022-23 in Juju Watkins' senior season, but this is a brand-new team with the exception of senior center and 6-foot-5 Oregon commit Emilia Krstevski, who had 10 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks en-route to winning her second CIF-SS ring. Sierra Canyon won the fourth quarter 18-6.
2. ONTARIO CHRISTIAN (31-2 – 1st)
It was a brutal way to lose for the Knights, who led 56-51 after three quarters and 24-15 in the second quarter before scoring just six points in the final frame. Especially with Tati Griffin, who dazzled in the CIF-SS Open Division finals a year ago, appearing to play somewhat banged up. Kaleena Smith was a bright spot with 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Now Ontario Christian is tasked with regrouping and taking on Etiwanda on Saturday.
3. ETIWANDA (30-3 – 3rd)
Etiwanda lost 66-62 to Sierra Canyon in the Southern Section semifinals, a game in which it at one point trailed by 21 points before giving the Trailblazers a serious scare. That marks the end of four straight CIF-SS Open Division finals appearances for the Eagles, but it was not a bad effort, and perhaps the late run will give them some momentum going into Saturday when they look to upset Ontario Christian in the regional semifinals.
4. SAGE HILL (27-5 – 4th)
What a winning streak it was for the Lightning, who reeled off 22 straight before falling 86-54 to Ontario Christian in the Southern Section semifinals. Now they look to upset Sierra Canyon in the regional semifinals after losing 75-59 to the Trailblazers early in the season.
5. MATER DEI (24-7 – 5th)
The Monarchs have been a bit unpredictable this season, but there's no arguing that they are as big of a threat as any to win a Division I regional and state title. They open up at home on Tuesday against Windward as the top seed in SoCal.
6. OAK PARK (20-9 – 6th)
A can't-miss frontrunner to go all the way in Division I for regionals and state. Oak Park opens up on Tuesday against La Jolla Country Day, which played the Eagles to a 57-53 finish early in the regular season.
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (19-5 – 7th)
One last chance to make noise for the Huskies, who beat Saint Joseph (Lakewood) 66-55 in their last game behind 32 points and 19 boards from McDonald's All-American Cydnee Bryant. Their first test should be a great one as they face CIF-SS D1 finalist Valencia (Valencia), which they beat by just three points in January.
8. FAIRMONT PREP (17-14 – 8th)
Fairmont Prep's season is still alive thanks to its 63-51 win over Saint Joseph (Lakewood) in CIF-SS pool play. At this point you're probably tired of hearing it, but Fairmont Prep could win a state title or lose in the first round and neither would be surprising with the way health has derailed its season. Up first, it's a favorite over Moreno Valley.
9. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (23-8 – 9th)
With narrow wins over Fairmont Prep and JSerra during CIF-SS Open Division pool play, Rancho Christian is a prime candidate to make a big run in the Division I state playoffs. The Eagles snagged the No. 2 seed and are an overwhelming favorite against Bakersfield Christian in round one.
10. JSERRA (20-8 – 10th)
The Lions are still kicking thanks to their 50-43 win over Redondo Union last time out. Their upcoming battle with Mission Hills projects to be one of the best games of the first round of the Division I state playoffs.
11. SAINT JOSEPH-LAKEWOOD (21-8 – 13th)
Almost never does a team rise four spots in two weeks without one single win during that span. And the Jesters' season is over to boot. But after going 2-0 versus La Salle in Del Rey League play and a CIF-Southern Section Open Division appearance, Saint Joseph has to stay above D1 champion La Salle, and La Salle deserved a jump.
12. LA SALLE (29-4 – 14th)
The Lancers, who we clearly ranked too low to start the season, have done it again. They made surprisingly quick work of Valencia (Valencia) in a 51-35 victory to win their third Southern Section crown in the last five years. And given that they're still yet to lose a game to a non-CIFSS Open Division California opponent, it's hard to argue that they aren't a top threat to make it back to Sacramento.
13. REDONDO UNION (17-12 – 11th)
Along with Saint Joseph (Lakewood), Redondo Union became the first CIF-SS Open Division team in a while – if ever – not to get a bid to the regional/state playoffs. Heck of a season for the Bay League champions.
14. VALENCIA-VALENCIA (28-5 – 12th)
Can the Vikings bounce back from their lopsided finals loss at the hands of La Salle? Now they have to win against even higher-ranked competition to stay alive, but that means a crack at revenge against a Corona Centennial team that beat them by just three points in the regular season.
15. VENTURA (26-5 – 15th)
Season complete.
16. MORENO VALLEY (19-12 – 16th)
The only team outside of the top 14 with life left in its season, Moreno Valley is a legitimate dark horse threat to go on a state playoff run in Division I. It opens up as an underdog at Fairmont Prep, against which it lost 64-51 on Dec. 1.
17. BRENTWOOD (23-7 – 17th)
Season complete.
18. WINDWARD (18-13 – 18th)
Season complete.
19. VILLA PARK (23-8 – 19th)
Season complete.
20. SANTA MARGARITA (18-11 – 20th)
Season complete.
21. ESPERANZA (19-10 – 21st)
Season complete.
22. FLINTRIDGE PREP (23-4 – 22nd)
Season complete.
23. TROY (22-9 – 23rd)
Season complete.
24. RIALTO (23-4 – 24th)
Season complete.
25. ORANGE LUTHERAN (19-9 – 25th)
Season complete.