High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings – Oct. 8, 2025
A couple of volleyball teams on opposite sides of the country last weekend served notice they could be state title contenders after posting strong finishes in regional tournaments.
Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, 21-3) became the latest California school to crack the High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings, debuting at No. 7 after finishing as runner-up to No. 2 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) in the sixth annual Varsity Power Classic Tournament at Redondo Beach/Manhattan Beach, Calif.
AMHS is one of six California schools in this week’s Top 25, joining Sierra Canyon, No. 3 Mater Dei (Santa Ana), No. 4 Marymount (Los Angeles), No. 10 Torrey Pines (San Diego) and No. 11 Redondo (Beach) Union.
Assumption High School, a Catholic powerhouse in Louisville, jumped eight spots to No. 9 after winning the highly competitive ASICS Challenge in Chicago.
Unbeaten Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) remained at No. 1 after winning its 66th consecutive match dating to last season.
The rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
Find the complete breakdown of the High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings below.
The rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
1. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (30-0)
Last week: 1
The defending national champion Bobcats stretched their win streak to 66 matches by beating Southlake Carroll, 3-1. They play Trinity and Timber Creek this week.
2. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (33-3)
Last week: 2
The Trailblazers stretched their winning streak to 11 by winning the sixth annual Varsity Power Classic Tournament at Redondo Beach/Manhattan Beach, Calif. Seeded No. 1, Sierra Canyon went 7-0 in the two-day event, beating California powers Mira Costa in the semifinals and Archbishop Mitty in the final by 2-1 scores.
3. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (26-4)
Last week: 3
The Monarchs last week beat Santa Margarita, 3-0, and JSerra Catholic, 3-1, to stretch their win streak to 11 matches. They play Orange Lutheran and Santa Margarita again this week.
4. Marymount (Los Angeles) (33-4)
Last week: 4
The Sailors last week bounced back from a 3-2 loss to Sierra Canyon by sweeping Harvard-Westlake and Bishop Alemany by 3-0 scores.
5. Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) (28-0)
Last week: 5
The Chargers last week went 5-0, beating Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, Northwood, Homestead, Lake Central and McCutcheon. Carroll then defeated Leo, 3-0, and will visit Angola on Oct. 9.
6. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix) (24-2)
Last week: 6
The defending AIA Class 6A state champs defeated Pinnacle, 3-0, and Millenium, 3-1. The Gators play Casteel this week.
7. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) (21-3)
Last week: Not ranked
The Monarchs make their debut in the Top 25 after beating Valley Christian, 3-0, and then going 6-1 and finishing as runner-up in the Varsity Power Classic Tournament.
8. Alpharetta (Georgia) (32-1)
Last week: 8
The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Raiders last week defeated South Forsyth, 3-0.
9. Assumption (Louisville) (26-4)
Last week: 17
The two-time defending KHSAA state champs Rockets went 5-0 to win the ASICS Challenge in Chicago. Assumption defeated Mother McAuley in the final, 2-1. The Rockets play Holy Cross and Mercy this week.
10. Torrey Pines (San Diego) (21-4)
Last week: 7
The Falcons last week swept San Marcos, 3-0. They play Westview this week.
11. Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) (26-7)
Last week: 10
The Sea Hawks swept Palos Verdes, 3-0, and then went 5-2 and finished fourth in the Varsity Power Classic Tournament. They lost to Archbishop Mitty, 2-0, in the semifinals.
12. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) (31-4)
Last week: 11
The independent Texas power swept Austin and Canyon by 3-0 scores last week. They play Our Lady of the Hills this week.
13. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (22-3)
Last week: 12
The Mighty Macs last week went 5-2, beating Montini Catholic, 2-0; losing to Assumption, 2-1; and then going 4-1 and finishing second in the ASICS Challenge. Mother McAuley lost to Assumption in the final.
14. Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) (24-3)
Last week: 20
The Marlins last week went 4-1 and finished third in the ASICS Challenge, and then swept Notre Dame Academy (Toledo), 3-0.
15. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisc.) (31-3)
Last week: 9
DSHA swept Kettle Moraine, 3-0, and then went 3-2 and placed fourth in the ASICS Challenge.
16. Marist (Chicago) (21-5)
Last week: 13
The defending IHSA Class 4A state champ Redhawks swept Saint Viator and Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) by 2-0 scores and then went 4-1 and placed fifth in the ASICS Challenge.
17. Harrisburg (S.D.) (15-2)
Last week: 14
The defending SDHSAA Class AA championship Tigers last week swept Lincoln and Roosevelt by 3-0 scores.
18. Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (23-1)
Last week: 15
The Warriors edged Tampa Prep, 3-2, in a battle of small school powers, and then swept Clearwater Central Catholic, 3-0. They host Lakeland George Jenkins on Oct. 9.
19. Winter Park (Fla.) (23-1)
Last week: 23
The defending Class 7A state champ Wildcats went 5-0 to win the Bishop Moore Swing for a Cure Tournament in Orlando. Winter Park defeated Lake Brantley, 25-14, 25-14, in the final as Isabel Incinelli had three kills and eight blocks, and Amelia Mancino added nine kills and an ace. The Wildcats then defeated Kissimmee Osceola, 3-2, in a rematch of last year’s state semifinal.
20. Rockford (Mich.) (23-1)
Last week: 16
The Rams last week beat Hudsonville, 3-1, and East Kentwood, 3-0. They host Grand Haven (28-7) on Oct. 9.
21. Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) (26-3)
Last week: 18
The Royals went 3-1 for the week, beating Mt. Vernon and Noblesville by 3-0 scores; losing to Center Grove, 3-2; and sweeping Franklin Community, 3-0.
22. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (24-2)
Last week: 19
The Redwings last week swept Napersville North and Skutt Catholic (Omaha, Neb.) by 2-0 scores and then upended St. Charles North, 2-1.
23. Marian High (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) (29-2)
Last week: 21
The Mustangs swept Saint Ursula Academy (Toledo) twice by 3-0 scores. Marian has won six straight matches.
24. Sunrise Mountain (Peoria, Ariz.) (19-3)
Last week: 22
The Mustangs followed up their third-place in the Nike Tournament of Champions (TOC) Southwest by beating Ironwood, Centennial and Desert Mountain by 3-0 scores.
25. Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) (28-2)
Last week: 24
The Black Hawks beat Stoney Creek, 3-0, and then swept Lake Orion and Saline by 2-0 scores; and defeated Dexter, 2-1, and Novi, 2-0, in the Power Series at UWM. Bloomfield Hills then swept West Bloomfield, 3-0.
Dropped out: Lovett (Atlanta)
Honorable Mention:
Lovett (Atlanta) 36-3
Roncalli (Indianapolis) 23-4
Westfield (Ind.) 21-1
Orangewood Christian School (Maitland, Fla.) 20-4
Allen (Texas) 31-5
Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.) 22-1
James Wood High School (Winchester, Va.) 19-1
Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.) 10-1
Pope John Paul II (Royersford, Pa.) 6-2
Sandra Day O’Connor (Phoenix) 15-4
Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.) 19-5
Argyle (Texas) 28-3
Norris (Firth, Neb.) 27-0
Pleasant Valley (Iowa) 20-4
Seton High (Cincinnati) 20-0
McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) 32-2
Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) 12-0
Cartersville (Ga.) 38-6
Southlake Carroll (Texas) 23-5
St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 20-3
Austin (Texas) 32-4
Mansfield (Texas) 38-1
Corona del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.) 22-2
Keller (Texas) 26-4
‘Iolani (Honolulu) 19-7
