High School On SI Top 25 National High School Girls Flag Football Rankings (1/4/2025)
We are entering the new year, but with that there's rankings galore in every winter sport.
One that takes place in different seasons around the country is girls flag football, one of the fastest growing sports on the high school scene.
With flag football seasons from the fall now concluded, we release our first set of national girls flag football rankings heading into the new year, as we see it.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI TOP 25 GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL RANKINGS
January 4, 2025
1. Orange Lutheran (California) (23-2)
It was a historic first for Orange Lutheran this past season as they rolled to a 20-18 win over Newport Harbor for the inaugural Southern Section Division 1 championship game. We tab them the top team in the land coming out of the fall.
2. McEachern (Georgia) (28-0)
Undefeated season is what you always strive for and the Indians were able to do so in dominating fashion. McEachern dominated Lambert, 28-0, for the Division 4 state championship, capping a stellar season.
3. Phenix City Central (Alabama) (19-0)
The Red Devils' defense was simply dominant all throughout the season. How good would you say? How about shutting out 13 of your 19 opponents good. Oh yeah, then they won a state championship in dominating fashion, 55-7 over Spain Park.
4. Newport Harbor (California) (25-3)
There's definitely an argument to be made that Newport Harbor could be right behind Orange Lutheran for the second spot. Coming up just short in the Southern Section's Division I championship game has then landing inside of the top 5.
5. Greenbrier (Georgia) (21-1)
It was back-to-back Division 2 state championships for Evans when they soundly defeated Oconee, 18-0, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last month. Lone loss came to Allatoona to start the season.
6. Ponderosa (California) (25-0)
Winning the Southern Section's Division 2 championship was the Bruins, who ended up shutting out 12 of their 25 opponents on the season. A very impressive season for Ponderosa.
7. Mountain Vista (Colorado) (19-0)
Junior quarterback Ariana Akey had one of the best overall seasons of any quarterback in the country this past 2024 campaign. Akey accounted for 5,678 all-purpose yards and 95 total touchdowns.
8. Del Oro (California) (22-2)
Delaney Osborne was the catalyst for the Golden Eagles' offense as she threw for 4,228 yards and 67 touchdowns.
9. Southeast Bulloch (Georgia) (20-1)
The Yellow Jackets only yielded 61 points through 21 games played en route to winning the Division 1 state championship over Columbus.
10. Classical Academy (California) (25-4)
No passer may have had better numbers through the air than Moore, who threw for 6,823 yards and 121 touchdowns. You read that right.
11. Pope (Georgia) (26-2)
Pope comes just outside of the top 10 after defeating Pace Academy, 19-6, for the Division 3 state championship.
12. Maine South (Illinois) (24-3)
The Hawks are the first team out of Illinois in our rankings after their quarterback Aribella Spandiary threw for over 5,300 yards and 70 touchdowns.
13. Huntington Beach (California) (21-8)
Roxie Shaia was one of the country's top quarterbacks after completing 638 passes for 7,465 yards and 99 touchdowns.
14. Northwood (California) (19-6)
The Timberwolves finished the season on a 9-game winning streak, including a Division 2 championship.
15. Columbus (Georgia) (22-7)
Breaking in at 15 is the Blue Devuls, who fell 13-6 to Southeast Bulloch in the Division 1 state championship.
16. Montgomery Catholic (Alabama) (18-5)
The Knights shutout seven of their last 10 opponents en route to defeating Moody, 14-7, for a state championship.
17. Whitney Young (Illinois) (19-7)
Whitney Young's was offense was fueled by the running of DeeDee Dudley, who rushed for 1,208 yards and 25 touchdowns this past season.
18. Canyon (California) (18-3)
The Comanches could be higher on this list as their final loss of the season was a 19-6 decision against top-ranked Orange Lutheran.
19. Prattville (Alabama) (16-3)
Kaytie Chandler was terrific under center for Prattville, accounting for over 3,200 yards and 47 total touchdowns.
20. Del Campo (California (17-3)
Sophia Wright accounted for well over 5,400 all-purpose yards and 77 touchdowns this past season for Del Campo.
21. Perspectives Leadership (Illinois) (21-1)
Only loss of the season by Perspectives Leadership came against Maine South in the final game.
22. Mountain View (Colorado) (18-1)
Outside of a loss to Valor Christian, the Mountain Lions were one of Colorado's top teams all season long and averaged 35.2 points per game.
23. Hamilton (Arizona) (17-0)
The Huskies are the first Arizona team in our rankings after being guided by the play of freshman quarterback Marlie Phillips, who threw for 4,785 yards and 67 scores.
24. Guilford (Illinois) (21-1)
Despite losing their last game of the season, it's hard to leave the Vikings off the list after the kind of fall campaign they had.
25. North Pole (Alaska) (15-1)
Yes, Alaska has girls flag football and the Patriots are the top team out of the Great Frontier State. North Pole's defense recorded eight shutouts in 2024.
Andy Villamarzo