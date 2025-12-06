High School

Wisconsin high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 5, 2025

See every Wisconsin boys high school basketball final score from December 5, 2025

Spencer Swaim

Fox Valley Lutheran High School’s Braden Heiges (23) against Wrightstown High School’s Carter Kinnard (5) during their boys basketball game in Appleton, Wisconsin on Thursday, December 4, 2025. FVL defeated Wrightstown 62-50. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The 2025 Wisconsin high school boys basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Adams-Friendship 61, Westfield 54

Amery 57, Cumberland 47

Amherst 48, Manawa 44

Antigo 63, Tomahawk 21

Appleton North 86, Appleton West 33

Athens 51, Stratford 46

Beaver Dam 64, Monona Grove 56

Beloit Memorial 93, Union Grove 62

Berlin 69, Nekoosa 59

Big Foot 69, Clinton 58

Brookfield East 82, Milw Bradley Tech 53

Chesterton Academy 48, Wolf River Lutheran 30

Crandon 75, Florence 47

Eau Claire North 72, Wausau West 46

Edgewood 93, Portage 49

Elk. Lake-Glenbeul 88, Faith Ch (Wms Bay) 62

Elkhorn 74, Wilmot Union 59

Gale-Ett-Trempeale 66, Holmen 63

Greendale 91, Pewaukee 84

Greenfield 84, Cudahy 73

Hartford 71, Grafton 26

Ithaca 65, Wonewoc-Center 52

Johnson Creek 79, Catholic Central 71

Kaukauna 87, Appleton East 60

Kenosha Bradford 87, Ken Tremper 72

Kettle Moraine 64, Muskego 59

Kewaunee 72, Manitowoc Lutheran 52

Kimberly 62, Oshkosh North 61

La Crosse Central 50, Marshfield 46

Lake Holcombe 66, Birchwood 51

Lake Mills 65, Cambridge 42

Lakeside Lutheran 83, Marshall 55

Lourdes Academy 64, Dodgeland 54

Marathon 66, Rib Lake 53

Mauston 68, Wisconsin Dells 36

McFarland 78, Stoughton 53

Menomonie 53, St Croix Central 48

Messmer 74, Salam 60

Milwaukee Lutheran 100, Brown Deer 82

Mosinee 72, Lakeland 58

Mount Horeb 68, Reedsburg 35

Neillsville 71, Pacelli 27

New Lisbon 64, La Farge/Youth Ini 55

Newman Catholic 74, Abbotsford 47

North Fond du Lac 83, St Lawrence Semina 47

Oak Creek 81, Waukesha West 76

Oakfield 66, Wayland Academy 37

Oconomowoc 94, Mukwonago 85

Oostburg 64, Kewaskum 39

Pardeeville 63, Fall River 49

Pius XI Catholic 68, Waukesha South 67

Princeton/Green La 54, Rio 49

Pulaski 87, Shawano 53

Racine Park 84, Racine Horlick 59

Reedsville 93, Random Lake 40

Saint Francis 78, Southwest Christia 36

Saint Mary Catholic 105, Menasha 101

Sauk Prairie 63, Fort Atkinson 61

Siren 67, Luck 54

South Shore 65, Mercer 46

Sparta 89, Luther 63

Superior 77, Chippewa Falls 46

Three Lakes 82, Goodman/Pembine 39

Turner 71, Evansville 44

Viroqua 66, Prairie du Chien 40

W Luther Prep 69, Columbus 52

Waterford 80, Westosha Central 42

Waterloo 83, University Lake Sc 40

Waunakee 75, Watertown 65

Wauwatosa West 87, Waupun 76

West Allis Central 85, Shorewood 50

Whitefish Bay 64, Nicolet 59

Whitewater 87, Jefferson 80

Wisconsin Lutheran 91, Waukesha North 34

