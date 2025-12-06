Wisconsin high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 5, 2025
The 2025 Wisconsin high school boys basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Wisconsin boys high school basketball final scores, results — December 5, 2025
Adams-Friendship 61, Westfield 54
Amery 57, Cumberland 47
Amherst 48, Manawa 44
Antigo 63, Tomahawk 21
Appleton North 86, Appleton West 33
Athens 51, Stratford 46
Beaver Dam 64, Monona Grove 56
Beloit Memorial 93, Union Grove 62
Berlin 69, Nekoosa 59
Big Foot 69, Clinton 58
Brookfield East 82, Milw Bradley Tech 53
Chesterton Academy 48, Wolf River Lutheran 30
Crandon 75, Florence 47
Eau Claire North 72, Wausau West 46
Edgewood 93, Portage 49
Elk. Lake-Glenbeul 88, Faith Ch (Wms Bay) 62
Elkhorn 74, Wilmot Union 59
Gale-Ett-Trempeale 66, Holmen 63
Greendale 91, Pewaukee 84
Greenfield 84, Cudahy 73
Hartford 71, Grafton 26
Ithaca 65, Wonewoc-Center 52
Johnson Creek 79, Catholic Central 71
Kaukauna 87, Appleton East 60
Kenosha Bradford 87, Ken Tremper 72
Kettle Moraine 64, Muskego 59
Kewaunee 72, Manitowoc Lutheran 52
Kimberly 62, Oshkosh North 61
La Crosse Central 50, Marshfield 46
Lake Holcombe 66, Birchwood 51
Lake Mills 65, Cambridge 42
Lakeside Lutheran 83, Marshall 55
Lourdes Academy 64, Dodgeland 54
Marathon 66, Rib Lake 53
Mauston 68, Wisconsin Dells 36
McFarland 78, Stoughton 53
Menomonie 53, St Croix Central 48
Messmer 74, Salam 60
Milwaukee Lutheran 100, Brown Deer 82
Mosinee 72, Lakeland 58
Mount Horeb 68, Reedsburg 35
Neillsville 71, Pacelli 27
New Lisbon 64, La Farge/Youth Ini 55
Newman Catholic 74, Abbotsford 47
North Fond du Lac 83, St Lawrence Semina 47
Oak Creek 81, Waukesha West 76
Oakfield 66, Wayland Academy 37
Oconomowoc 94, Mukwonago 85
Oostburg 64, Kewaskum 39
Pardeeville 63, Fall River 49
Pius XI Catholic 68, Waukesha South 67
Princeton/Green La 54, Rio 49
Pulaski 87, Shawano 53
Racine Park 84, Racine Horlick 59
Reedsville 93, Random Lake 40
Saint Francis 78, Southwest Christia 36
Saint Mary Catholic 105, Menasha 101
Sauk Prairie 63, Fort Atkinson 61
Siren 67, Luck 54
South Shore 65, Mercer 46
Sparta 89, Luther 63
Superior 77, Chippewa Falls 46
Three Lakes 82, Goodman/Pembine 39
Turner 71, Evansville 44
Viroqua 66, Prairie du Chien 40
W Luther Prep 69, Columbus 52
Waterford 80, Westosha Central 42
Waterloo 83, University Lake Sc 40
Waunakee 75, Watertown 65
Wauwatosa West 87, Waupun 76
West Allis Central 85, Shorewood 50
Whitefish Bay 64, Nicolet 59
Whitewater 87, Jefferson 80
Wisconsin Lutheran 91, Waukesha North 34
