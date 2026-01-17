Kaleena Smith, Jerzy Robinson highlight Hoophall's first-ever, 'all-girls' day
The Hoophall Classic is known for housing high school basketball's best programs and players for a weekend. Every January, basketball fans trek through the weather (usually snow) to watch the country's best prep hoopers.
The last few years alone have included stars like AJ Dybantsa, Cooper Flagg, and Juju Watkins ... before them it was Jayson Tatum, Cade Cunningham, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant that graced the floor at Springfield College, known as the Birthplace of Basketball.
With that kind of prowess surrounding the event, it's hard to imagine there are too many 'firsts' or monumental moments to be had. But on Friday, history was made.
For the first time ever, the Hoophall dedicated a full day to girls basketball. All six games on Friday were matchups between nationally-renown girls' programs, highlighted by some of the country's best players including Kaleena Smith, Jerzy Robinson and Savannah Swords.
Event director Greg Procino made it happen.
"Part of it reflects who we are at the Hall of Fame — being inclusive of everyone in the game. Another part is making sure we have the right balance in the schedule throughout the weekend. We’re fortunate to have a lot of demand and interest from both girls’ and boys’ teams to compete," Procino said.
Getting top 12 girls basketball teams to compete on one weekend is hard, let alone on one day.
"People don’t always realize how complicated that can be. But when you mix together inclusion, availability and opportunity, it just kind of works. We’re trying it this way this year, and we hope it sticks," Procino added. "The growth of the game on the women’s side is incredible, and it’s exactly what we should be doing."
HOOPHALL HOPING 'ALL-GIRLS' DAY STICKS
In years past, the marquee girls' games were threaded throughout the weekend among the boys' games. The dedicated day has been applauded by coaches, peers and multiple indicators, according to Procino.
"The NBA has elected to broadcast the games (on NBA.com). Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma are here ... Some of the women's basketball-focused media members are here too," he said. "You have NBA picking up the content, the best college coaches are here, and top media outlets are covering the day -- those are signs its working."
Three California teams made the journey for Friday's historic day: Mater Dei, Sierra Canyon and Ontario Christian. Ontario Christian is the No. 1-ranked team in California, and in the country, according to various rankings including High School On SI's.
Mater Dei coach Jody Wynn knew the 3,000-mile journey was worth being part of a great event, and day.
"It’s an honor to be part of such a prestigious tournament. It’s first class," Wynn said. "Only 12 incredible teams get invited to this event, and having a day dedicated to girls just shows the growth and popularity of our game. There are incredible athletes on the court all day."
Sierra Canyon coach Alicia Komaki has been at the helm for over a decade and coached Juju Watkins when she was a star with the Trailblazers. Sierra Canyon played Sidwell Friends (D.C.) at the Hoophall when Watkins was a senior. After the game, Komaki felt like the game should've been in a primetime slot, not a ho-hum afternoon game.
Now, the ladies get a full day on the national stage.
"It’s exciting to see the girls finally get their respect and their dues on a national stage, all in the same place, under the same roof, on the same day. And it’s good basketball, so it’s nice to see," Komaki said.
SCORES/STANDOUT PERFORMANCES
Bishop McNamara (MD) 57, Ontario Christian (CA) 55: Qandace Samuels' putback with eight seconds left lifted Bishop McNamara to a big victory over No. 1 Ontario Christian despite 25 points from star Kaleena Smith. Samuels finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Teammate Jaylah King also added 21 points.
Long Island Lutheran (NY) 70, Sierra Canyon (CA) 60: Despite Jerzy Robinson's 33 points and 12 rebounds, LuHi led for 29 minutes of the game anchored by four players scoring in double digits. Taylor Brown had 20 points and eight assists. Savannah Swords had 19 points and six rebounds.
Springfield Central (MA) 56, Northwest Catholic (CT) 44: Giavanna Mars had 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals in the win. She was named game MVP. Abigail Casper led Northwest Catholic with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Mater Dei (CA) 53, Christ the King (NY) 39: Harmony Golightly led the Monarchs with 17 points and four rebounds. Noelle Mulvanny pitched in 10 points. UConn commit Olivia Vukosa had 14 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.
St. James Performance (VA) 59, IMG Academy (FL) 49: Jazelle Banks led the way with 19 points, six steals and five assists. Teammate Jordyn Jackson notched 13 points and 13 rebounds. IMG Academy's Stevi Harmon had 20 points, including six 3s.
Westtown (PA) 50, Bullis (MD) 40: Jordyn Palmer had 21 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: