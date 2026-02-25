Sierra Canyon, Harvard-Westlake Will Clash in CIF Open Division Title Game
STUDIO CITY, Calif. — Familiar foes.
Mission League rivals Harvard-Westlake and Sierra Canyon will face off in the CIF Southern Section Open Division final at 6 p.m. at the Toyota Arena in Ontario on Saturday. It's the first time two teams from the same league have made the Open Division final.
Harvard-Westlake beat La Mirada 71-57 and Sierra Canyon topped Notre Dame 70-46 in the Open Division semifinals Tuesday night.
Sierra Canyon will play in its sixth Open Division final since 2016 and will look to win its first Open Division title since 2020. Harvard-Westlake will be in the program's third Open Division final and first since 2024.
JOE STERLING PACES HW
Texas commit Joe Sterling had 25 points (with five 3-pointers) to lead Harvard-Westlake. Amir Jones and Cole Holden each added 14 points. La Mirada's Gene Roebuck led all scorers with 29 points.
There were seven lead changes in the first half leading to a 36-34 score at the break in favor of La Mirada. But it was a barrage of 3-pointers in the third quarter that gave Harvard-Westlake a big lead La Mirada simply couldn't crawl out of. There was just one lead change in the second half and it came when Jones hit a 3-pointer on the opening possession to give the Wolverines a 37-36 lead.
Harvard-Westlake outscored La Mirada 22-7 in the third frame and led the rest of the way.
SIERRA CANYON ROLLS NOTRE DAME
Sierra Canyon jumped out to a 22-9 lead over Notre Dame in the opening frame and it was smooth sailing from that point led by Maxi Adams' 20 points and seven rebounds. Brannon Martinsen added 15 points and Brandon McCoy Jr. tallied 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the win.
Notre Dame was led by junior Josiah Nance, who had 11 points.
Sierra Canyon, which has been ranked No. 1 in California all season long will head into the Open Division final 26-1.
GIRLS OPEN DIVISION FINAL SET
The Sierra Canyon girls basketball team also won its Open Division semifinal by taking down defending CIF State Open Division champion Etiwanda 66-62. McDonald's All-American Jerzy Robinson had 24 points and 11 rebounds.
The Trailblazers will take on No. 1-ranked Ontario Christian led by All-American Kaleena Smith. Ontario Christian beat Sage Hill 86-54.
The Open Division girls final is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. after the boys final.
