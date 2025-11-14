Legendary Football Coach Knew His Killer
The shooting death of Laney College athletic director and former head football coach John Beam has sent shock waves through California high school football, junior college athletics and the nation on Friday.
Beam, who rose to prominence while being filmed with his team and school through the Netflix series, “Last Chance U,” was gunned down in Northern California by a former high school football player.
Former Skyline High School Football Player Named in Shooting
According to a report by NBC News, Cedric Irving Jr. is being charged with the fatal shooting of Beam. Irving previously played at Skyline High School in Oakland, California, a spot Beam spent as a head football coach.
The two were not at Skyline at the same time, but Oakland Assistant Police Chief James Beere did tell the report that the suspect and victim knew each other.
“I will say that Coach Beam, although they did not have a close relationship, was open to helping everybody in our community and this is not uncommon for him to have a relationship with someone that he would think needs help,” Beere said. “In this case, I can just tell you that the individual that was arrested went specifically to the campus for a specific reason.”
John Beam Was Shot Thursday, Passed Away Friday
Beam was fatally wounded on the Laney College campus at the fieldhouse for the school on Thursday. He passed away Friday morning from the gunshot wound that he sustained.
“Our hearts are full from the outpouring of love and support from all who cared about him,” according to a family statement that was read by Frederick Shavies, the police chief in Piedmont and a friend of Beam’s. “We are deeply grateful for your continued prayers, well wishes and thoughts at this time.”
Beam recently stepped down after an extended run as the head football coach at Laney College, which began in 2012. He coached through last season, and had served as the athletic director at the junior college since 2006.
Beam, Layne College Featured on Netflix Series 'Last Chance U'
In 2020, Beam and the program were featured on the Netflix hit series, “Last Chance U,” which followed players from junior college athletics while detailing their daily lives and hopes of making it to a four-year college program.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with our west coast friends and the horrible situation taking the life of Coach Beam,” wrote NJCAA President and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Laney College Serves Over 16,000 Students in California
Laney College has over 16,000 students and is the largest of the four colleges of the Peralta Community College District. Beam led the Eagles to the 2018 CCCAA State Football Championship, as the school deemed themselves national champions.
CCCAA and NJCAA are two separate governing bodies.
Beam sported a career coaching record of 160-33-3 at Skyline High School and won over 130 games while leading Laney College. They won 15 league championships, 11 section titles and had four undefeated seasons under his guidance with the Eagles.