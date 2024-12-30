Les Schwab Invitational 2024 semifinal live updates: Gonzaga College, La Lumiere on crash course?
PORTLAND, Oregon — Four standout high school basketball teams remain in the hunt for the 2024 Les Schwab Invitational title.
Nationally ranked La Lumiere faces Washington small-school power Annie Wright at 7:15 p.m. (Pacific Time) and Gonzaga College faces Oregon power Central Catholic at 8:45 p.m. in the semifinals on Sunday night at Portland State's Viking Pavilion.
Scroll down for live semifinal updates and everything you missed in the tournament to-date. Refresh this page for the latest:
SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE
ANNIE WRIGHT VS. LA LUMIERE
Tip: 7:15 p.m. | Live stream (PPV)
ABOUT ANNIE WRIGHT: The Gators are a budding Washington small-school powerhouse that brought back the bulk of a squad that went 24-3 and lost the WIAA Class 1A state championship game on a buzzer-beater last March. They are a first-time LSI entrant, having replaced Long Island Lutheran (led by Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo) in this year's field. The Tacoma-area power opened the season with a win over presumptive Washington big-school state favorite and Seattle power Rainier Beach and are led by a senior guard/wing tandem of 6-foot-1 Jeremiah Harshman and 6-foot-5 off-ball guard Martin Kaupanger, who has guarded one through five in Portland this week.
ABOUT LALU: La Lumiere is led by a pair of 5-star guard/wings in 6-foot-6 Notre Dame signee Jalen Haralson and Darius Adams, a UConn-signed shooting guard. LaLu checked in at No. 7 the last time SI updated its national rankings. The Lakers are a perennial national powerhouse that has produced a growing roster of NBA players, recently Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Jordan Poole (Washington Wizards), Isaiah Stewart (Detroit Pistons) and Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons).
GONZAGA COLLEGE VS. CENTRAL CATHOLIC
Tip: 8:45 p.m. | Live stream (PPV)
ABOUT CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Combo guard Isaac Carr is a multi-year standout who led CC to the Oregon 6A state title last season. Carr is a Wake Forest commit who was pledged to Oregon this time last year., and he led the Rams with 20 points and four steals in a nine-point win over cross-town rival Jesuit on Saturday. Brothers Duce and Zamir Paschal and Jalen Nicholson, a 6-foot-5 forward. The Rams are coached by David Blue, who has been at the helm since 2015 and previously served as an assistant coach on Ken Potter's staff at Jesuit.
ABOUT GONZAGA: Gonzaga College is led by guard Nyk Lewis, a 4-star Xavier signee, UNC signee Derek Dixon and 6-foot-9 center Christian Gurdak, who is signed with Virginia Tech and is the most imposing post player in the tournament field. The Purple Eagles, ranked No. 13 in the country by SI, compete in perhaps the nation's toughest league year-in, year-out in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and head coach Steve Turner is a longtime coaching institution for Gonzaga who has coached with USA Basketball and the Nike Hoop Summit in the past.
WHAT HAPPENED IN THE QUARTERFINALS?
LA LUMIERE 70, SOUTHRIDGE 48
Darius Adams had a 27-point, 10-board double-double and nationally ranked LaLu breezed past its second Oregon opponent in as many days on Saturday.
Adams, a UConn signee and the nation's No. 5 rated shooting guard (247 Sports), shot 11 of 19 from the field, hit three 3s, doled out four assists and logged two steals in a dominant all-around performance.
Jalen Haralson finished with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting along with eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals and Chuck Love III added 11 points and six rebounds for the Lakers (10-4), who compete in the EYBL Scholastic league, Nike/Paragon's TV-fueled collection of prep schools/basketball factories.
Drew Groenig, who grew up an LSI ball boy with his older brother Kaden, led the Skyhawks with 14 points — the lion's share coming from his four 3-pointers.
CENTRAL CATHOLIC 68, JESUIT 59
Isaac Carr dropped 20 points, Duce Paschal added 18 points and 17 boards (nine offensive rebounds) and both Jalen Nicholson and Zamir Paschal added 10 points apiece to lead Central to a Holy War win over cross-town Catholic school rival Jesuit.
The Rams overcame strong performances from Jesuit's star backcourt of senior Patrick Kilfoil (26 points, five assists, four steals) and sophomore Isaac Bongen (20 points, nine boards). Kilfoil had a productive day at the free throw line, going 10-for-12.
GONZAGA COLLEGE 81, OWYHEE 72
Derek Dixon scored 20 points, as did Nykolas Lewis and big man Christian Gurdak added 19 points and nine boards to lead the Purple Eagles past Idaho power Owyhee on Saturday.
Owyhee was led by Boden Howell's 28 points, 16 points and six dimes from Logan Haustbiet and 14 points from Jayce Allen.
ANNIE WRIGHT 50, WESTVIEW 44
Noah Schow scored 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds, Jeremiah Harshman added 14 points and Reggie Lester pitched in 10 points to lead Annie Wright past James Kefgen (25 points, seven boards) and Oregon Metro League side Westview.
The Gators overcome a slow offensive night from Indiana State commit Martin Kaupanger, who went 2 of 8 from the floor and accrued seven boards, three dimes and three steals.
More Les Schwab Invitational:
Download the SBLive app
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football and basketball news.
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @AndyBuhler