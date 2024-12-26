Top 20 high school basketball players in 2024 Les Schwab Invitational
PORTLAND, Oregon — The Les Schwab Invitational, the Pacific Northwest's premier holiday high school basketball showcase, has a new downtown Portland home and a reputationally competitive field.
Two nationally ranked teams — No. 7 La Lumiere (Indiana) and No. 13 Gonzaga College (D.C.) — headline a field that includes our-of-state first-timers Owyhee (Idaho) and Annie Wright (Washington), as well as a crop of Oregon's top teams led by defending OSAA 6A champion Central Catholic.
And a loaded field of prospects. Two five-star recruits, scores of Division I talent, and plenty more uncommitted talents playing on a high-visibility stage. The 16-team tournament tips Thursday and the championship game concludes Monday night.
Here are 20 players to watch in the downtown Portland Park Blocks this weekend:
TOP 20 PLAYERS IN 2024 LES SCHWAB INVITATIONAL
1. Jalen Haralson, wing (2025)
School: La Lumiere | Rating: 5-star | Measurables: 6-6, 205 | Recruiting: Notre Dame (signed)
A gifted scorer, passer and defender, Haralson is the highest-rated player in the field and helped USA Basketball win the U17 World Cup title in Turkey over the summer alongside top prospect AJ Dybanta, who he put 29 points on in EYBL play over the summer. ESPN tabs Haralson as the nation's No. 13 rated prospect, No. 3 small forward and the top overall recruit in Indiana in 2025.
2. Darius Adams, guard (2025)
School: La Lumiere | Rating: 5-star | Measurables: 6-5, 170 | Recruiting: UConn (signed)
Adams is one of the top guards in the country and has continually proved it on the biggest stages. He averaged 15.1 points and 5.1 boards with more than 40 percent shooting from 3 as a junior and echoed those stats in Nike EYBL play this past summer. The combo guard became two-time defending national champion UConn's first commitment in 2025 when he picked the Huskies over Tennessee and Michigan State. Rivals has Adams as the nation's No. 15 rated overall prospect and No. 6 shooting guard.
3. Nyk Lewis, guard (2025)
School: Gonzaga College | Rating: 4-star | Measurables: 6-1, 190 | Recruiting: Xavier (signed)
His best rating comes from ESPN, which slots him as the nation's No. 56 overall prospect, No. 13 point guard and the No. 3 recruit in D.C.
4. Derek Dixon, guard (2025)
School: Gonzaga College | Rating: 4-star | Measurables: 6-3, 190 | Recruiting: UNC (signed)
Dixon, who signed with UNC over Arizona and Vanderbilt among others, might be the best shooter in the field. 247 Sports says he's the nation's No. 51 prospect, No. 9 combo guard and No. 2 senior in D.C.
5. Chuck Love, wing (2025)
School: La Lumiere | Rating: 4-star | Measurables: 6-7, 185 | Recruiting: Loyola-Chicago (signed)
He's the nation's No. 78 overall prospect, No. 21 small forward and the top-ranked prospect in Indiana, per ESPN, and chose Loyola-Chicago over Missouri, Xavier and Washington, among others.
6. Isaac Carr, guard (2025)
School: Central Catholic | Rating: 4-star | Measurables: 6-3, 170 | Recruiting: Wake Forest (signed)
Those with a thumb on the pulse of past LSIs and the Oregon high school hoops scene know Carr, a multi-year standout, well. He helped the Rams to the LSI semifinals last year and an OSAA 6A state championship. This time last year, he was committed to Oregon, but decommitted and chose Wake Forest. 247 tabs him as the No. 25 rated combo guard in the country and the top-rated prospect in Oregon.
7. Christian Gurdak, center (2025)
School: Gonzaga College | Rating: 4-star | Measurables: 6-9, 250 | Recruiting: Virginia Tech (signed)
He's the most physically imposing player in the field. At 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, Gurdak is listed as the nation's No. 14 rated center and the No. 4 senior in D.C.
8. Brayden Barron, wing (2025)
School: Barlow | Rating: NR | Measurables: 6-7, 180 | Recruiting: Portland State (singed)
After an all-around standout showing last year, Barron will play at his future home of Portland State. The 6-foot-7 wing can do whatever his team needs him to — shoot, pass, board and defend.
9. Duce Paschal, guard (2025)
School: Central Catholic | Rating: | Measurables: 6-5, 185
| Recruiting: Weber State (committed)
He helped the Rams win an Oregon big-school state title as a sophomore and this year his role has grown — and so has he. The Weber State commit boasts a fluid jump shot, head-turning bounce and rangy defensive versatility, all of which were on display at the City of Palms before Christmas.
10. Martin Kaupanger, wing (2025)
School: Annie Wright | Rating: NR | Measurables: 6-5 | Recruiting: Indiana State (signed)
The future Sycamore has been turning heads in Washington's small-school ranks since he was in eight grade, and now appears poised to finish his prep career on a high note. Last winter, Kaupanger (who boasts a 42-inch vertical leap) led the Gators to their first WIAA Class 1A championship-game appearance last March and landed his Indiana State offer during a strong AAU showing in the offseason. Kaupinger and relatively-unknown Annie Wright enter the LSI looking like a looming sneaker wave — and they might just like it that way.
11. Boden Howell, guard (2025)
School: Owyhee | Rating: 3-star | Measurables: 6-4, 180 | Recruiting: Rice (committed)
Owyhee is the first Idaho team to play in the LSI and its best player has deep Oregon ties. Howell was a multi-time all-conference pick at South Medford who shattered the school's single-game scoring record (41 points) before helping Owyhee to its second Idaho 5A state title in the program's third year as a team. Howell's lone rating is a strong one. Per 247, he's the No. 2 overall player in Idaho and the nation's No. 54 shooting guard.
12. Jalen Atkins, guard (2025)
School: Barlow | Rating: NR | Measurables: 6-3 | Recruiting: Eastern Arizona
Atkins, who committed to Eastern Arizona on Christmas eve, has been getting buckets at the LSI ever since making a splash as a breakout freshman. The point guard is a volume scorer and playmaker.
13. Peyton Read, forward (2025)
School: Westview | Rating: NR | Measurables: 6-5, 225 | Recruiting: Washington State football (signed)
A Washington State-signed tight end, Reed is also one of the top hoopers in Oregon. A physical presence down low, Read is well-equipped to handle the tall front courts in this year's field.
14. Isaac Bongen, guard (2027)
School: Jesuit | Rating: NR | Measurables: 6-3, 190 | Recruiting: Uncommitted
The bouncy, fluid guard showed poise beyond his years last season as a freshman and is already blossoming into one of the region's top prospects.
15. James Kefgen, guard (2025)
School: Westview | Rating: NR | Measurables: 6-3, 190 | Recruiting: Oregon Institute of Technology
Kefgen is a true combo guard who can facilitate an offense, take over and do a little bit of everything. As a junior, the first team all-Metro League choice and OIT commit averaged 16.7 points, 4.9 boards, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game on a 57 percent shooting clip.
16. Adrian "Fuzzy" Montague, guard (2025)
School: Roosevelt | Rating: NR | Measurables: 6-1 | Recruiting: Uncommitted
A second team all-Portland Interscholastic League pick as a sophomore at Jefferson, Montague, who hopped to another PIL power in the offseason, has been one of the toughest guards in the Portland area for years. The Rose City Rebels AAU product brought a tone-setting intensity at Pro Insight's pop-up run against the PNW's top prospects in November, and has brought that to Roosevelt's backcourt.
17. Alonzo Hoff, wing (2025)
School: Southridge | Rating: NR | Measurables: 6-7 | Recruiting: Uncommitted
A second team all-Metro League selection as a junior, Hoff hasn't needed much warmup time this season. The high-flying lefty can score off the dribble, shoot from deep and elevate with the best of them. He had 36 points, seven boards and six assists against Ida B. Wells in early December.
18. Ethan Harris, guard/wing (2026)
School: Camas | Rating: NR | Measurables: 6-8 | Recruiting: Uncommitted
Camas has a recent history of ball-dominant versatile wings (see Isaiah Sampson and Carson Frawley) and Harris, a junior, could end up being the best of 'em. A rangy wing with guard skills, Harris showed he can do more than belong at Pro Insight's pop-up in November against the region's top prospects and already has several 20-plus point games in the early season for the Papermakers.
19. Patrick Kilfoil, guard (2025)
School: Jesuit | Rating: NR | Measurables: 6-0 | Recruiting: Saint Martin's (committed)
He committed to Division II Saint Martin's after a strong junior campaign that included creating a Les Schwab Invitational moment when his deep 3-pointer beat the overtime buzzer and sunk Summit in the process.
20. Payton Reyes, guard (2025)
School: Mountainside | Rating: NR | Measurables: 5-9 | Recruiting: Uncommitted
The quick, crafty Reyes plays fearlessly and showed at last year's LSI there's no defensive matchup he'll back down from. The workhorse defensive point guard won the tournament's "Do the Right Thing" scholarship last year for his leadership.
More Les Schwab Invitational coverage:
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive | @AndyBuhler