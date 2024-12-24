Kiyan Anthony, Long Island Lutheran bow out of prestigious winter high school basketball tournament
PORTLAND, Oregon — The Les Schwab Invitational will boast a new venue and a nationally competitive field but will no longer headline the son of a future NBA Hall of Famer.
The long-running 16-team holiday showcase was originally set to feature a high-profile legacy entrant when it tips on Thursday at Portland State's Viking Pavilion — New York prep powerhouse Long Island Lutheran, led by top guard Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA great Carmelo Anthony, who himself played in the tournament with Oak Hill in 2001.
LuHi backed out of the tournament in late November due to a logistical conflict, tournament director John McCallum told High School on SI.
Had the Crusaders (4-4) remained in the field, there was question as to whether the 6-foot-5 Kiyan Anthony, a four-star and On3's No. 30 prospect in the country who has been in street clothes at the City of Palms Classic, would even play.
LuHi opened the season as SI’s No. 3 ranked team in the country but has had an up-and-down start playing without the Syracuse commit. Its LSI debut won't be in 2024. Instead, the Crusaders are scheduled to play Columbus (Florida) on Dec. 28.
“They want to come back,” McCallum said.
Without Long Island Lutheran, the field is hardly bare. Nationally ranked Gonzaga College (D.C), La Lumiere (Indiana) and budding Idaho powerhouse Owyhee will take on an Oregon field led by Wake Forest commit Isaac Carr and Central Catholic.
Once LuHi dropped, tournament organizers had discussions with Arizona charter school Dream City Christian and Seattle powers Rainier Beach and Garfield before landing on WIAA (Washington) small-school power Annie Wright to replace Long Island Lutheran.
The Gators (6-1) are led by 6-foot-7 forward Martin Kaupinger, who is committed to Indiana State.
‘We’re super excited about Annie Wright,” McCallum said. “They could be a dark horse and make their name. And they kind of know with the team they have they can make some national waves.”
The long-running Portland-area tournament that pits the best boys teams in Oregon against a competitive national field has featured Kevin Durant, Tyson Chandler, Kevin Love, the elder Anthony and more recently Bronny James (Los Angeles Lakers) and Ron Holland II (Detroit Pistons).
LES SCHWAB INVITATIONAL SCHEDULE
Thursday, Dec. 26:
Camas (Washington) vs. Westview, 3 p.m.
Roosevelt vs. Southridge, 4:30 p.m.
Barlow vs. Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Mountainside vs. Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 27:
Owyhee (Idaho) vs. Grant, 3 p.m.
Annie Wright (Washington) vs. Nelson, 4:30 p.m.
Gonzaga College (Washington D.C.) vs. Lakeridge, 6 p.m.
La Lumiere (Indiana) vs. Baker, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28: Quarterfinals
Sunday, Dec. 29: Semifinals
Monday, Dec. 30: Championship, third place game
-- Andy Buhler | @AndyBuhler