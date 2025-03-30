List of all McDonald's All-American dunk contest, 3-point shootout winners from 1985
The McDonald's All-American game started in 1977, and was initially created for the 'All-American' team to play against a group of high school stars from the Washington, D.C. area. In 1978, the game was taken to what it is today: an East vs. West all-star game with the high school game's best players.
The girls' game began in 2002.
Not too long later, in 1985, the slam dunk contest was introduced. Some of basketball's biggest names participated and won the contest, like Vince Carter, LeBron James, Blake Griffin, Zion Williamson, and even Candace Parker, who became the first female to win it in 2004.
Over the years, the dunk contest, 3-point contest, skills challenge and other competitions would be carried out the night before the game and be called the Jam Fest. The sponsorship was first Powerade and is now the Sprite Jam Fest.
As the 2025 McDonald's All-American game approaches in Brooklyn on April 1, here are the past winners to the Jam Fest festivities. This year's competition is set to air on Monday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2.
PREVIOUS DUNK CONTEST WINNERS
1985: Michael Porter
1987: Jerome Harmon
1988: Matt Steigenga
1989: James Robinson
1990: Darrin Hancock
1991: Jimmy King
1992: Carlos Strong
1993: Jerry Stackhouse
1994: Ricky Price
1995: Vince Carter
1996: Lester Earl
1997: Baron Davis
1998: Ronald Curry
1999: Donnell Harvey
2000: DeShawn Stevenson
2001: David Lee
2002: Carmelo Anthony
2003: LeBron James
2004: Candace Parker
2005: Gerald Green
2006: Gerald Henderson Jr.
2007: Blake Griffin
2008: DeMar DeRozan
2009: Avery Bradley
2010: Josh Selby
2011: Le'Bryan Nash
2012: Shabazz Muhammad
2013: Chris Walker
2014: Grayson Allen
2015: Dwayne Bacon
2016: Frank Jackson
2017: Collin Sexton
2018: Zion Williamson
2019: Francesca Belibi
2020: COVID
2021: COVID
2022: Ashlyn Watkins
2023: Sean Stewart
2024: Jalil Bethea
PREVIOUS 3-POINT SHOOTOUT WINNERS
1989: Pat Graham
1990: Adrian Autry
1991: Sharone Wright
1992: Chris Collins
1993: Chris Kingsbury
1994: Trajan Langdon
1995: Louis Bullock
1996: Nate James
1997: Shane Battier
1998: Teddy Dupay
1999: Jason Kapono
2000: Chris Duhon
2001: Mo Williams
2002: JJ Redick (boys), Shanna Zolman (girls)
2003: Mike Jones, Ivory Latta
2004: Darius Washington, Sa'de Wiley-Gatewood
2005: Mario Chalmers, Erika Arriaran
2006: Wayne Ellington, Allison Hightower
2007: Chris Wright, Italee Lucas
2008: Larry Drew II, Ashley Corral
2009: Ryan Kelly, Skylar Diggins
2010: Cory Joseph, Maggie Lucas
2011: Kyle Wiltjer, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis
2012: Rasheed Sulaimon, Morgan Tuck
2013: Nigel Williams-Goss, Kaela Davis
2014: James Blackmon Jr., Alexa Middleton
2015: Luke Kennard, Asia Durr
2016: Malik Monk, Amber Ramirez
2017: Trae Young, Chasity Patterson
2018: Immanuel Quickley/Cam Reddish, McKenzie Forbes
2019: Cole Anthony, Samantha Brunelle
2022: Keyonte George, Ashlon Jackson
2023: Jared McCain, Kymora Johnson
2024: Trent Perry, Allie Ziebell
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: