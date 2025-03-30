High School

List of all McDonald's All-American dunk contest, 3-point shootout winners from 1985

Some of the best names in basketball have won the dunk contest and 3-point shootout like LeBron James and JJ Redick.

Vince Carter won the McDonald's All-American dunk contest in 1995.
The McDonald's All-American game started in 1977, and was initially created for the 'All-American' team to play against a group of high school stars from the Washington, D.C. area. In 1978, the game was taken to what it is today: an East vs. West all-star game with the high school game's best players.

The girls' game began in 2002.

Not too long later, in 1985, the slam dunk contest was introduced. Some of basketball's biggest names participated and won the contest, like Vince Carter, LeBron James, Blake Griffin, Zion Williamson, and even Candace Parker, who became the first female to win it in 2004.

Over the years, the dunk contest, 3-point contest, skills challenge and other competitions would be carried out the night before the game and be called the Jam Fest. The sponsorship was first Powerade and is now the Sprite Jam Fest.

As the 2025 McDonald's All-American game approaches in Brooklyn on April 1, here are the past winners to the Jam Fest festivities. This year's competition is set to air on Monday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2.

PREVIOUS DUNK CONTEST WINNERS

1985: Michael Porter​

1987: Jerome Harmon​

1988: Matt Steigenga​

1989: James Robinson​

1990: Darrin Hancock​

1991: Jimmy King​

1992: Carlos Strong​

1993: Jerry Stackhouse​

1994: Ricky Price​

1995: Vince Carter​

1996: Lester Earl​

1997: Baron Davis

1998: Ronald Curry​

1999: Donnell Harvey​

2000: DeShawn Stevenson​

2001: David Lee​

2002: Carmelo Anthony​

2003: LeBron James​

2004: Candace Parker​

2005: Gerald Green​

2006: Gerald Henderson Jr.​

2007: Blake Griffin​

2008: DeMar DeRozan​

2009: Avery Bradley​

2010: Josh Selby​

2011: Le'Bryan Nash​

2012: Shabazz Muhammad​

2013: Chris Walker​

2014: Grayson Allen​

2015: Dwayne Bacon​

2016: Frank Jackson​

2017: Collin Sexton

2018: Zion Williamson​

2019: Francesca Belibi

2020: COVID

2021: COVID

2022: Ashlyn Watkins​

2023: Sean Stewart​

2024: Jalil Bethea

PREVIOUS 3-POINT SHOOTOUT WINNERS

1989: Pat Graham

1990: Adrian Autry

1991: Sharone Wright

1992: Chris Collins

1993: Chris Kingsbury

1994: Trajan Langdon

1995: Louis Bullock

1996: Nate James

1997: Shane Battier

1998: Teddy Dupay

1999: Jason Kapono

2000: Chris Duhon

2001: Mo Williams

2002: JJ Redick (boys), Shanna Zolman (girls)

2003: Mike Jones, Ivory Latta

2004: Darius Washington, Sa'de Wiley-Gatewood

2005: Mario Chalmers, Erika Arriaran

2006: Wayne Ellington, Allison Hightower

2007: Chris Wright, Italee Lucas

2008: Larry Drew II, Ashley Corral

2009: Ryan Kelly, Skylar Diggins

2010: Cory Joseph, Maggie Lucas

2011: Kyle Wiltjer, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis

2012: Rasheed Sulaimon, Morgan Tuck

2013: Nigel Williams-Goss, Kaela Davis

2014: James Blackmon Jr., Alexa Middleton

2015: Luke Kennard, Asia Durr

2016: Malik Monk, Amber Ramirez

2017: Trae Young, Chasity Patterson

2018: Immanuel Quickley/Cam Reddish, McKenzie Forbes

2019: Cole Anthony, Samantha Brunelle

2022: Keyonte George, Ashlon Jackson

2023: Jared McCain, Kymora Johnson

2024: Trent Perry, Allie Ziebell

