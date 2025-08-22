LeBron James, Wife and Sons Get Matching Family Tattoos
LeBron James and his family have continued to take the world by storm, establishing their dominance in creating legacies and cementing themselves as household names, not just on the court, but also off it.
It seems everyone is intrigued by what the James family has been up to, whether it's Bryce coming home to visit from college, Bronny and LeBron's tee time, or the family's weekly "Taco Tuesday" dinner night.
On Thursday, August 21, celebrity tattoo artist Ganga posted on his Instagram story that he was in the process of inking the whole James clan with matching family tattoos. That is, everyone in the family except LeBron and Savannah's daughter, Zhuri, who is still well below the legal age required to get a tattoo in California.
Exactly what the design of the tattoo is remains a mystery, but all four of the James' family members appear to have chosen to get inked on their right forearms (video below).
The James Family Shows Up For Each other
LeBron James is a global icon both on and off the court, but no matter how big a spotlight he is under, he always seems to make time to show up for his kids.
During last season's CIF Basketball State Championship, LeBron showed up at Golden One Center in Sacramento, much to the crowd's delight. He was there to cheer on his youngest son, Bryce James, who was a part of the Sierra Canyon squad that defeated Lincoln 58-53 to claim the CIF Division 1 State title.
To see LeBron and his family getting inked together, check out the video below.