LeBron James, Wife and Sons Get Matching Family Tattoos

LeBron James and his tight-knit family took their bond one step further recently with the decision to get matching tattoos

LeBron James, his wife Savannah, and daughter Zhuri with his son Bryce after the California (CIF) State Division 1 title game in Sacramento.
LeBron James, his wife Savannah, and daughter Zhuri with his son Bryce after the California (CIF) State Division 1 title game in Sacramento. / Photo by Dennis Lee

LeBron James and his family have continued to take the world by storm, establishing their dominance in creating legacies and cementing themselves as household names, not just on the court, but also off it.

It seems everyone is intrigued by what the James family has been up to, whether it's Bryce coming home to visit from college, Bronny and LeBron's tee time, or the family's weekly "Taco Tuesday" dinner night.

On Thursday, August 21, celebrity tattoo artist Ganga posted on his Instagram story that he was in the process of inking the whole James clan with matching family tattoos. That is, everyone in the family except LeBron and Savannah's daughter, Zhuri, who is still well below the legal age required to get a tattoo in California.

Exactly what the design of the tattoo is remains a mystery, but all four of the James' family members appear to have chosen to get inked on their right forearms (video below).

The James Family Shows Up For Each other

California (CIF) State Basketball Championships
LeBron James shouts instructions to his son Bryce during the California (CIF) State Division 1 championship game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. / Photo by Dennis Lee

LeBron James is a global icon both on and off the court, but no matter how big a spotlight he is under, he always seems to make time to show up for his kids.

During last season's CIF Basketball State Championship, LeBron showed up at Golden One Center in Sacramento, much to the crowd's delight. He was there to cheer on his youngest son, Bryce James, who was a part of the Sierra Canyon squad that defeated Lincoln 58-53 to claim the CIF Division 1 State title.

California (CIF) State Basketball Championships
LeBron James celebrates with his son Bryce after Sierra Canyon won the California (CIF) State Division 1 title at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff

To see LeBron and his family getting inked together, check out the video below.

