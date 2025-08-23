Live updates: No. 5 St. Frances (MD) vs. No. 14 Chamindae-Madonna (FL) meet in high school football Top 25 game
The St. Frances Academy Panthers from Baltimore, Maryland, will travel to Florida for its season opener at Brian Piccolo Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
On the other side of the sideline will be Chaminade-Madonna College Prep Lions from Hollywood, Florida, which will be making its debut as well.
St. Frances went 8-3 last year, while CMCP went 13-2 on the way to the Class 1A title in Florida.
Both teams start 2025 in the SB Live National Top 25 poll. Read up on that list here.
Who to watch
St. Frances
S — Jireh Edwards, sr. — He’s ranked as the No. 3 safety in the nation and No. 33 prospect in the 247Sports composite ranking. He’s headed to Alabama next year.
DE — Zion Elee, sr. — The 5-star recruit is the No. 3 nationally-ranked recruit and the No. 1 edge rusher and No. 1 player from Maryland in 2026. He committed to Maryland.
LB — Duyon Forkpa Jr., sr. — He’s gone from Mill Creek, Ga., to IMG Academy and is now at St. Frances. Currently holds 27 offers.
CB — Rayluan Henry, jr. — A 4-star recruit, he’s the No. 7-ranked cornerback in the Class of 2027. Holds 8 offers, according to 247Sports.
ATH — Jermaine Smith, so. — He’s the No. 3-ranked recruit in Maryland in the Class of 2028. He holds 16 offers.
Chaminade-Madonna
RB Derreck Cooper, sr. — The 4-star recruit pledged to Texas in July. He’s ranked as the No. 3 athlete in the country and No. 6 recruit in Florida. He played in the Under All-American Game.
WR Denarius Gray, sr. — Once an Auburn pledge, the 6-foot-2 target is now committed to Kentucky. Has 36 touchdowns in his career.
WR Jasen Lopez, sr. — He’s another future D-I player catching the ball, as he pledged to Florida State. He had 73 catches for 1,222 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first year at CMCP last year. He’s also a talented point guard with Division I offers.
OL Ashley Walker, sr. — A newcomer to the Lions, the 6-foot-7, 300-pounder was previously at Cardinal Newman, another Class 1A school in Florida. He’s committed to Arkansas.
WR Tromon Isaac, so. — He’s the No. 10-ranked recruit at his position in the Class of 2028. He currently holds 13 offers, according to 247Sports.
Pick the Winner
Please let us know who you think will win by trying your hand at our Pick 'Em challenge.
How to watch
Watch this game on the NFHS Network or ESPN2
LIVE UPDATES
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
FINAL
SFA
CMCP
1st quarter