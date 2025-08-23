High School

Live updates: No. 5 St. Frances (MD) vs. No. 14 Chamindae-Madonna (FL) meet in high school football Top 25 game

Nationally-televised game will see two of the top teams in the country battle

Cody Thorn

Montvale, NJ -- August 31, 2024 -- Quarterback Siren Edwards of St. Frances is chased by Thai Gray of St. Joseph in the first half. St. Frances Academy of Baltimore defeated St. Joseph Regional 31-21 in a game played in Montvale. St. Frances opens the 2025 season Aug. 23 against Madonna-Chaminade from Florida.
Montvale, NJ -- August 31, 2024 -- Quarterback Siren Edwards of St. Frances is chased by Thai Gray of St. Joseph in the first half. St. Frances Academy of Baltimore defeated St. Joseph Regional 31-21 in a game played in Montvale. St. Frances opens the 2025 season Aug. 23 against Madonna-Chaminade from Florida. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The St. Frances Academy Panthers from Baltimore, Maryland, will travel to Florida for its season opener at Brian Piccolo Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

On the other side of the sideline will be Chaminade-Madonna College Prep Lions from Hollywood, Florida, which will be making its debut as well. 

St. Frances went 8-3 last year, while CMCP went 13-2 on the way to the Class 1A title in Florida.

Both teams start 2025 in the SB Live National Top 25 poll. Read up on that list here.

Who to watch 

St. Frances

S — Jireh Edwards, sr. — He’s ranked as the No. 3 safety in the nation and No. 33 prospect in the 247Sports composite ranking. He’s headed to Alabama next year.

DE — Zion Elee, sr. — The 5-star recruit is the No. 3 nationally-ranked recruit and the No. 1 edge rusher and No. 1 player from Maryland in 2026. He committed to Maryland.

LB — Duyon Forkpa Jr., sr. — He’s gone from Mill Creek, Ga., to IMG Academy and is now at St. Frances. Currently holds 27 offers. 

CB — Rayluan Henry, jr. — A 4-star recruit, he’s the No. 7-ranked cornerback in the Class of 2027. Holds 8 offers, according to 247Sports.

ATH — Jermaine Smith, so. — He’s the No. 3-ranked recruit in Maryland in the Class of 2028. He holds 16 offers. 

Chaminade-Madonna 

RB Derreck Cooper, sr. — The 4-star recruit pledged to Texas in July. He’s ranked as the No. 3 athlete in the country and No. 6 recruit in Florida. He played in the Under All-American Game.

WR Denarius Gray, sr. — Once an Auburn pledge, the 6-foot-2 target is now committed to Kentucky. Has 36 touchdowns in his career.

WR Jasen Lopez, sr. — He’s another future D-I player catching the ball, as he pledged to Florida State. He had 73 catches for 1,222 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first year at CMCP last year. He’s also a talented point guard with Division I offers. 

OL Ashley Walker, sr. — A newcomer to the Lions, the 6-foot-7, 300-pounder was previously at Cardinal Newman, another Class 1A school in Florida. He’s committed to Arkansas. 

WR Tromon Isaac, so. — He’s the No. 10-ranked recruit at his position in the Class of 2028. He currently holds 13 offers, according to 247Sports.

Pick the Winner

Please let us know who you think will win by trying your hand at our Pick 'Em challenge.

How to watch

Watch this game on the NFHS Network or ESPN2

LIVE UPDATES

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

FINAL

SFA

CMCP

1st quarter

Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

Home/National