Major Rule Changes Coming to High School Boys Lacrosse in 2026
Big changes are coming to high school boys lacrosse in 2026.
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has approved a series of rule changes aimed at improving player safety, streamlining officiating, and modernizing gameplay.
The changes were recommended by the NFHS Boys Lacrosse Rules Committee during its annual meeting held June 8–10 in Indianapolis, and were subsequently approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.
New Crease Rule Targets Unsafe Defensive Behavior
One of the most impactful changes: defensive players other than the goalkeeper will no longer be allowed to enter the crease with the intent to block a shot. If they do, a non-releasable personal foul for illegal equipment will be called under the new Rules 4-18-4 PENALTY, 5-6-2 (NEW), 5-10 and 6-6-4.
This move is aimed at minimizing injury risk by preventing improperly equipped players from stepping into dangerous positions typically reserved for fully protected goalkeepers.
Goalkeepers Lose Restart Advantage
Another change eliminates the special five-second allowance for goalkeepers to re-enter the crease during restarts. Under the revised Rule 4-22-1c, goalies will now be treated like field players when dealing with injury or equipment issues outside the crease, removing the need for officials to determine their intent on leaving the area.
Tighter Enforcement on Helmets, Holding, and Mouthguards
In the name of safety, several equipment-related rule updates are being implemented:
• Helmet Loss = Technical Foul: Under new language added to Rules 6-3-2 and 6-5-2y, the loss of a helmet during play will result in a technical foul, encouraging players to wear their helmets and chin straps properly.
• Clearer Holding Penalty Language: “Hooking, lifting, or pinning” an opponent’s body with the crosse has been added to clarify illegal holding.
• Mouthguard Rule Aligned Across Sports: Updates to Rule 1-9-1b, 4 and 5 bring mouthguard enforcement in line with other NFHS sports.
Uniform and Field Equipment Adjustments
Several logistical updates were also approved:
• Smaller Jersey Numbers: Back-of-jersey numbers must now be at least 8 inches tall, reduced from 12 inches (Rule 1-9-1h[3]).
• Cones in Team Corners: Cones are required at team area corners (Rule 1-2-9).
• Sideline Horn Required: A working horn must be available at the scorer's table (Rule 1-12) to allow coaches to signal for stoppages.
Simplified Restarts and Faceoff Penalties
Two gameplay adjustments aim to make the sport more consistent and efficient:
• All Restarts Now Lateral: Under Rule 7-3, all restarts after penalties will now occur laterally outside the goal area, creating consistency for players and officials alike.
• Faceoff Delay = Penalty: Rule 4-3-3e now allows officials to call a delay-of-game penalty if a faceoff player must be adjusted repeatedly.
Updated Game Interruption Procedure
In the event of weather or other interruptions, Rule 3-5-1 has been rewritten. Now, if 75% of game time has elapsed and the score is not tied, the game is considered legal and complete. Otherwise, teams can agree to resume, modify, or end the game with state association oversight.
Participation Continues to Grow
According to the NFHS 2023-24 High School Athletics Participation Survey, 115,001 boys participated in lacrosse at 3,278 high schools nationwide.
“Through rules changes and discussion, the committee spent a significant amount of time addressing risk minimization and the personal equipment that supports athlete safety,” said Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS director of sports and rules committee liaison.