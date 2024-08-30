Michigan football target stops Ohio State commit Quincy Porter in defensive IMG-Bergen first half
Defense is dominating IMG Academy (Florida) vs. Bergen Catholic high school football Thursday night in New Jersey.
IMG junior defensive back Zech Fort set the tone early with a big one-on-one tackle against senior four-star Ohio State commit Quincy Porter to force an early fourth down, and it's been that kind of game since.
IMG Academy quarterback Ty Hawkins' 1-yard scramble is the only score of the game at halftime, with the Ascenders leading Bergen Catholic 7-0.
Here is Fort's first quarter open-field tackle on Porter to force fourth down:
