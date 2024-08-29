Live score updates: Bergen Catholic (NJ) vs. IMG Academy (FL)
A pair of teams ranked in the upper half of this week's SBLive/SI Top 25 National High School Football Rankings – No. 7 IMG Academy (FL) and No. 11 Bergen Catholic meet in a highly anticipated showdown in Ocean City, New Jersey as part of the Bash at the Beach Classic. We will have continuous Live Updates in this post throughout the game. Just refresh your browser after each update to follow along.
IMG Academy goes from the mountains of Utah, where it dropped its season opening game, last week, to Corner Canyon, to the beach. The Ascenders have never opened a season 0-2 and, in fact, have only lost two games in a season once and the game in 2013, the program's first season. Despite a heart-break 35-34 loss in Utah, IMG hot a huge performance from quarterback Ty Hawkins, who passed for 260 yards and threw for three scores. He also rushed for a TD.
Bergen Catholic is led by the father-son duo of head coach Vic Campanile and senior quarterback Dominic Campanile. In 2023, Campanile passed for 2,028 yards and 30 touchdowns in leading the Crusaders to a third consecutive New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Non-Public State Championship.
1
2
3
4
T
IMG Academy
Bergen Catholic
PREGAME
- Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.