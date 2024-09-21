Mission Viejo beats Basha with help from controversial fumble call
Mission Viejo and Basha battled it out in what turned out to be a one-score high school football game Friday night, and one whopper of a missed call influenced the outcome.
Mission Viejo (California) outlasted Basha (Arizona) in a toe-to-toe football game that came down to the wire, but a controversial call in the first half muddied the outcome a bit.
Multiple videos show Mission Viejo clearly fumbled in the first half, and though the Diablos didn't score, Basha would have had the ball in terrific field position if officials made the correct call.
Here's the best view of the play we found, where Vance Spafford jets down the sideline for a big gain but coughs it up at the end:
Spafford is ruled down by contact, Basha recovers, and the Bears react in more restrained fashion than the people within earshot of the videographer.
Mission Viejo was leading 17-14 at the time, and though the Diablos didn't score on the drive, Basha would have gotten the ball around midfield with a chance to tie or take the lead before halftime.
Basha fought and stayed in the game from there but never had a lead from that point on as Mission Viejo hung on to win 31-28.
