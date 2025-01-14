National high school boys basketball plays of the week: Vote for the best (1/14/2025)
The High School on SI staff watched a bunch of highlights from the past week-plus of high school boys basketball across the nation and picked our top 10 plays.
Check out the video (produced by Myckena Guerrero) below and vote for your favorite play from Jan. 3-11, 2025.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
The video and poll are below the descriptions of each play.
1. Marcis Ponder, West Oaks Academy (Florida)
7-footer runs the floor for an emphatic chase-down blocked shot.
2. Ethan Rudd, Shenendehowa (New York)
With 1 second left on the clock, takes a perfect inbound pass for a touch shot at the buzzer.
3. Julian Washington, Margaretta (Ohio)
Skies high to slam home alley-oop pass off a steal.
4. Grant Ebika, Ayer Shirley (Massachusetts)
Volleyball setter-style shot beats the third quarter buzzer.
5. Daniel Rice, Cardinal Mooney (Michigan)
Point guard takes matters into his own hands on game-winning 3-pointer.
6. Kaidan Dozie, Rockford Auburn (Illinois)
Grabs steal and throws up quick shot to beat the buzzer and win the game.
7. Kam Jackson, Bonner-Prendie (Pennsylvania)
Teammate Ty’sicere Jackson catches baseball-style inbound pass and dishes for game-winning shot.
8. Walker Kraus, Medina Highland (Ohio)
Down two with three seconds left, he spins and buries the game-winning 3-pointer.
9. Gan-Erdene Solongo, Ensworth (Tennessee)
Finishes alley-oop pass from his brother Jonathan Sanderson with a rim-rattling dunk.
10. Madden Hill, Clear Springs (Texas)
5-10 freshman grabs loose ball, spins past defender, then skies through the lane for a dunk.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS FROM JAN. 3-11:
—
