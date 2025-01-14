Top 25 California high school boys basketball rankings (1/13/2025)
The California state basketball rankings this week have an incomplete feel due to the Los Angeles Wildfires, which canceled games for many of the top teams.
The leagues that were most impacted were the Mission League and Gold Coast League - which include schools like St. Francis, Loyola, Harvard-Westlake, Chaminade, Crossroads, Brentwood and others.
Of those that did play, all from the Northern California and San Diego went unbeaten. The biggest upset of the week occurred Friday when unranked Mater Dei shocked previous No. 2 St. John Bosco 62-59 in Trinity League play.
Note: Only teams that play for a CIF State California title were considered for this rankings, thus eliminating Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, which can and will play for a mythical national title. Notes and rankings below from Southern Section teams supplied by SBLive's Tarek Fattal.
CALIFORNIA BOYS BASKETBALL TOP 25
1. Eastvale Roosevelt (21-1)
Mustangs continue to roll and will play in the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. during MLK weekend
2. Harvard-Westlake (18-1)
Wolverines idle last week due to Los Angeles wildfires.
3. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (15-2)
Knights idle last week due to Los Angeles wildfires.
4. St. John Bosco (17-2)
Braves stunned by Mater Dei on the road 62-59 in Trinity League play. SJB has been without star junior Brandon McCoy for weeks.
5. St. Joseph-Santa Maria (16-1)
Knights roll Templeton (95-43), Clovis West (99-67) and San Luis Obispo (99-62) to up season average to 83.5 per game. Play recent Sac-Joaquin Section rival Modesto Christian at De La Salle MLK Classic Jan. 20.
6. La Mirada (17-4)
La Mirada gets a quality win over Rancho Cucamonga at the SoCal Classic.
7. Riordan (11-1)
Open WCAL play with impressive wins over Sacred Heart Cathedral (75-26) and Bellarmine (64-38), which had combined records of 17-4 coming in.
8. Salesian (14-1)
Tough 67-63 win over Chicago power Curie 67-63 in overtime at the Mustang Madness Showcase in Paducah (Ky.) as Elias Obenyah had 21 points and Carlton Perrilliat Jr. added 16.
9. De La Salle (15-1)
The Spartans of De La Salle opened East Bay Athletic League play with 58-30 win at Monte Vista. Host San Ramon Valley on Tuesday, then travel to Dougherty Valley and Jalen Stokes on Friday. Stokes scored a school-record 47 in a an 81-76 loss at San Ramon Valley loss on Friday.
10. Montgomery (17-1)
Beat Bonita Vista 77-36 last week as Devin Hamilton had a career high 34 on 16 of 19 from the floor. Aztecs travel to Eastlake on Wednesday.
11. Redondo Union (17-2)
Sea Hawks have won six straight including two wins in the Bay League. Big league matchup at Mira Costa on Friday.
12. Santa Margarita (15-3)
The Eagles move up after knocking off JSerra with an impressive 70-49 Trinity League win. Kaiden Bailey had 25 points.
13. Carlsbad (13-2)
After 12-game winning streak snapped, the Lancers knock off Francis Parker 75-63 despite 32 points from sophomore Tavid Johnson.
14. Sierra Canyon (13-3)
Trailblazers idle last week due to Los Angeles wildfires. Chris Nwuli, a Rutgers commit, transferred to Dynamic Prep in Texas.
15. Heritage Christian (17-2)
Warriors start Olympic League play 2-0 with a rival showdown against Village Christian on Tuesday at home.
16. JSerra (16-4)
Lions will look to regroup after a stunning, lopsided loss so Santa Margarita.
17. Anaheim Canyon (16-4)
Brandon Benjamin continues to score at will. Big win over Mira Costa on Saturday, giving MC its first loss of the year.
18. Crespi (15-4)
Celts idle last week due to Los Angeles wildfires.
19. Mater Dei (14-4)
After falling from state rankings one week, the Monarchs climb to No. 19 after taking down St. John Bosco.
20. Mira Costa (19-1)
The Mustangs sustain defeat for the first time this season. Question is: How will they respond?
21. Windward (13-4)
Mustangs idle last week due to Los Angeles wildfires.
22. Modesto Christian (13-4)
Long Beach State signee Gavin Sykes had 26 in an impressive 83-71 win over Monterey Trail before edging Lincoln-Stockton, which entered 15-1.
23. Brentwood (18-2)
Eagles idle last week due to Los Angeles wildfires.
24. Rancho Cucamonga (16-7)
Cougars have won five of their last six. Will likely be a tough out in the Division 1 playoffs.
25. Lincoln-Stockton (15-2)
Trojans led by a the double-digit scoring of Anthony Moore (18.6 ppg), Donez Lindsey (14.4) and Isaiah Davis (12.4).