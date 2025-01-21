National high school boys basketball plays of the week: Vote for the best (1/21/2025)
From the rest of the regular season through the playoffs, High School on SI is publishing our national boys basketball plays of the week, with the weekly winners becoming eligible for play of the year.
The staff watched a bunch of highlights from the past week of high school boys basketball across the nation and picked our top 10 plays.
Check out the video (produced by Myckena Guerrero) below and vote for your favorite play from Jan. 12-18, 2025.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
The video and poll are below the descriptions of each play.
1. Antoine West Jr., Toledo Whitmer (Ohio)
Fires half-court assist for the alley-oop to Makhi Leach.
2. Ike Miller, Ballard Memorial (Kentucky)
Banks, rattles home 60-footer for the win at the buzzer.
3. Felix Morales, Johnson City (New York)
Drives past one defender and dunks over two others.
4. Marcus Sledge, Capital (Washington)
Slams home perfect alley-oop pass from Nolan Potts.
5. Tommy Clark, Kings (Ohio)
Shows serious hops and slams down alley-oop dunk with one hand.
6. Keyshon Joyner, MacDuffie School (Massachusetts)
Launches a prayer from beyond half court and banks it in at the buzzer.
7. Javariane Beck, Odessa Permian (Texas)
Skies through the lane and posterizes defender on one-handed dunk.
8. Robby Belotti, Bradford (Wisconsin)
Down 1, he sinks a prayer from beyond half court to win by 2.
9. Devan Maynard, Martin County (Kentucky)
Rather than taking the points himself, he dishes off the glass to Parker Watts.
10. Marcus Jackette, Westlake (New York)
Beats the buzzer with a half-court heave off the glass.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS FROM JAN. 12-18:
—
