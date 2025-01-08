National high school girls basketball plays of the month in December: Vote for the best
The holiday tournaments are over, league play is underway in many states, and the playoffs are approaching in high school girls basketball.
As the winter season wages on in 2025, High School on SI took a look back at December to find the top 10 plays of the month in high school girls basketball.
Check out the video (produced by Myckena Guerrero) below and vote for your favorite play from the final month of 2024.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
The video and poll are below the descriptions of each play.
Emma Walker, Manchester (Indiana)
Banks in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.
Lisa Sirgi, PHH Prep (Arizona)
Hits volleyball-style floater at the buzzer to sink IMG Academy.
Tatianna Griffin, Ontario Christian (California)
Jukes defender out of shoes before swishing 3-pointer.
McKenna Woliczko, Archbishop Mitty (California)
Uses a pump fake, then a spin move before an easy left-handed finish.
Sydney Shocklee, Green (Ohio)
Hits half-court shot to beat the third quarter buzzer.
Addison Van Hoesen, Hamilton Southeastern (Indiana)
Hits catch-and-shoot layup at the buzzer to win Hall of Fame Classic.
Jazzy Gipson, Duncanville (Texas)
Finishes series of moves with an over-the-shoulder shot off the glass.
Sienna Angell, Oxnard (California)
With 1 second left, down 2, hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Kira Lehman, Cocalico (Pennsylvania)
Blocks shot at one end, runs the floor and gets the assist on the other.
Elli Malinoski, Cedar Crest (Pennsylvania)
Tied 26-26, she hits a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win the Lower Dauphin Holiday Tournament.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS FROM DECEMBER:
—
