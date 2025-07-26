McKenna Woliczko first high school girls basketball player to join Disrupt The Game sports agency
Due to a knee injury, five-star 2026 recruit McKenna Woliczko hasn't played in a basketball game for more than six months.
Yet Friday she made perhaps her most impressive move, on or off the court, by becoming the first high school athlete to sign up with the Disrupt The Game agency.
The 6-foot-2 Mitty wing will join the likes of past and present WNBA players such as Lisa Leslie, Chiney Ogwumike and Chelsea Gray as clients of the sports and entertainment agency that specializes in representing women in sports, primarily professional and college basketball players.
It was founded by WNBA and FIBA licensed agent and lawyer Allison Galer, who has helped professional players with contract negotiations, marketing endorsements, public relationships engagements and social media strategies.
Magic Johnson, NIL and WNBA
Galer’s uncle is Lon Rosen, the longtime agent of Magic Johnson. She grew up around the business side of the game, the personal relationships it took to succeed and mountains of legalities and contracts that exist between athletes and sports. SEE CLUTCHPOINTS FEATURE ON GALER
With Name, Image and Likeness laws and issues so fresh, her agency has been key in taking on college athletes, such as Kennedy Smith (USC), Madison Booker (Texas) and Hannah Stuelke (Iowa), to name but a few.
Add in a growing WNBA clientele such as Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever), Kiki Irafen (Washington Mystics), Jacy Sheldon (Connecticut Sun) and Sami Whitcomb (Phoenix Mercury) and no wonder why Woliczko, the High School on SI National Freshman (2022-23) and Sophomore (2023-24), was more than excited to be the first prep to college athlete signee with DTG on Friday.
“It is a tremendous time in women’s sports and to partner with an agency such as Disrupt The Game that is ‘for women, by women’ with so many industry leaders as clients is truly amazing,” Woliczko said.
Family ties, 5 torn ACLs
Not only will DTG help represent Woliczko for future deals in NIL and endorsements, but the organization’s talent acquisition Jacki Gemelos can offer meaningful advice as she battles through the first major injury of her young career.
Woliczko, ranked the No. 6 recruit from the Class of 2026 by 247Sports Composite, sustained a torn right ACL and meniscus in a Jan. 4 national showdown game with Ontario Christian at the Sabrina Ionescu Classic in Concord (Calif.). Mitty was ranked No. 1 nationally at the time and OC was No. 2.
She’s been ahead of her rehab schedule while working dilligently in the weight room and her three-point shooting.
Gemelos, considered one of the greatest high school players ever out of Northern California — she starred at St. Mary’s (Stockton) — never reached her full potential due to five torn ACL setbacks. She played at USC from 2009-2012, was drafted as the 31st pick overall in the 2012 WNBA draft, putting together a resilient 8-year professional career that included stints overseas.
She played for the Greece women’s national team in 2018.
Big bucks, big decisions
Woliczko was connected to DTG by Gemelos, whose family is close to McKenna’s father Aaron, a former basketball player at the University of Pacific in Stockton and currently the West Coast Conference’s Senior Associate Commissioner for Men’s Basketball.
“(Gemelos) and her family and my dad had remained in contact for years,” McKenna Woliczko said. “Through that connection was introduced to (Galer). We’ve created a great relationship over the last nine months. My family and I have met with them on numerous occasions.”
With the women’s game growing exponentially, and the NCAA’s future revenue sharing plan capped at $20.5 million per year, per athletic department — football players will likely take the bulk of that — representation for female athletes will likely be key.
Woliczko's finalists: Iowa, USC, South Carolina, Ohio State
Disrupt The Game has negotiated previously with three of the four colleges Woliczko has listed as her finalist: Ohio State, Iowa and USC. Not so with South Carolina, though Leslie and coach Dawn Staley are known to have a strong relationship.
For now, Woliczko is just looking to rehab her knee, pick a college before the start of the 2025-26 season, and eventually lead Mitty — a combined 85-8 during her three seasons — to a state and possible mythical national title.
But surrounding herself around among some of the game’s top players and representatives gives her a deeper feeling of security, she says.
“I get a family feel with them (DTG),” McKenna Woliczko said.