McKenna Woliczko first high school girls basketball player to join Disrupt The Game sports agency

5-star 2026 wing from Mitty joins clientele that includes Lisa Leslie, Chelsea Gray and Chiney Ogwumike

Mitch Stephens

Mitty (San Jose) incoming senior McKenna Woliczko signs with Disrupt the Game sports agency on Friday, July 25. The 5-star girls basketball standout is ranked the No. 6 recruit in the country according to 247Sports Composite.
Mitty (San Jose) incoming senior McKenna Woliczko signs with Disrupt the Game sports agency on Friday, July 25. The 5-star girls basketball standout is ranked the No. 6 recruit in the country according to 247Sports Composite. / Photo courtesy of Woliczko family

Due to a knee injury, five-star 2026 recruit McKenna Woliczko hasn't played in a basketball game for more than six months. 

Yet Friday she made perhaps her most impressive move, on or off the court, by becoming the first high school athlete to sign up with the Disrupt The Game agency. 

The 6-foot-2 Mitty wing will join the likes of past and present WNBA players such as Lisa Leslie, Chiney Ogwumike and Chelsea Gray as clients of the sports and entertainment agency that specializes in representing women in sports, primarily professional and college basketball players. 

It was founded by WNBA and FIBA licensed agent and lawyer Allison Galer, who has helped professional players with contract negotiations, marketing endorsements, public relationships engagements and social media strategies. 

Magic Johnson, NIL and WNBA

Galer’s uncle is Lon Rosen, the longtime agent of Magic Johnson. She grew up around the business side of the game, the personal relationships it took to succeed and mountains of legalities and contracts that exist between athletes and sports. SEE CLUTCHPOINTS FEATURE ON GALER

With Name, Image and Likeness laws and issues so fresh, her agency has been key in taking on college athletes, such as Kennedy Smith (USC), Madison Booker (Texas) and Hannah Stuelke (Iowa), to name but a few.

Add in a growing WNBA clientele such as Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever), Kiki Irafen (Washington Mystics), Jacy Sheldon (Connecticut Sun) and Sami Whitcomb (Phoenix Mercury) and no wonder why Woliczko, the High School on SI National Freshman (2022-23) and Sophomore (2023-24), was more than excited to be the first prep to college athlete signee with DTG on Friday.  

Jul 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon (4) dribbles the ball up the court during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

“It is a tremendous time in women’s sports and to partner with an agency such as Disrupt The Game that is ‘for women, by women’ with so many industry leaders as clients is truly amazing,” Woliczko said.  

Family ties, 5 torn ACLs

Not only will DTG help represent Woliczko for future deals in NIL and endorsements, but the organization’s talent acquisition Jacki Gemelos can offer meaningful advice as she battles through the first major injury of her young career. 

Woliczko, ranked the No. 6 recruit from the Class of 2026 by 247Sports Composite, sustained a torn right ACL and meniscus in a Jan. 4 national showdown game with Ontario Christian at the Sabrina Ionescu Classic in Concord (Calif.).  Mitty was ranked No. 1 nationally at the time and OC was No. 2.

She’s been ahead of her rehab schedule while working dilligently in the weight room and her three-point shooting. 

Gemelos, considered one of the greatest high school players ever out of Northern California — she starred at St. Mary’s (Stockton) — never reached her full potential due to five torn ACL setbacks. She played at USC from 2009-2012, was drafted as the 31st pick overall in the 2012 WNBA draft, putting together a resilient 8-year professional career that included stints overseas. 

Jacki Gemelos, during her playing days at USC in 2011, is key player on the Disrupt The Game sports agency, and a big reason it landed McKenna Woliczko. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

She played for the Greece women’s national team in 2018. 

Big bucks, big decisions

Woliczko was connected to DTG by Gemelos, whose family is close to McKenna’s father Aaron, a former basketball player at the University of Pacific in Stockton and currently the West Coast Conference’s Senior Associate Commissioner for Men’s Basketball. 

“(Gemelos) and her family and my dad had remained in contact for years,” McKenna Woliczko said. “Through that connection was introduced to (Galer). We’ve created a great relationship over the last nine months. My family and I have met with them on numerous occasions.” 

With the women’s game growing exponentially, and the NCAA’s future revenue sharing plan capped at $20.5 million per year, per athletic department — football players will likely take the bulk of that — representation for female athletes will likely be key. 

Woliczko's finalists: Iowa, USC, South Carolina, Ohio State

Disrupt The Game has negotiated previously with three of the four colleges Woliczko has listed as her finalist: Ohio State, Iowa and USC. Not so with South Carolina, though Leslie and coach Dawn Staley are known to have a strong relationship. 

Mitty 2026 5-star wing McKenna Woliczko stands and cheers another big play from the Monarchs, who improved to 4-0 at the CaliLive '25 college coaches showcase at Reobbelen Center in Roseville, Calif. on Thursday, June 13th. Woliczko is only five months removed from tearing a ACL in a Jan. 4 game which ended her junior season. / Photo by Dennis Lee

For now, Woliczko is just looking to rehab her knee, pick a college before the start of the 2025-26 season, and eventually lead Mitty — a combined 85-8 during her three seasons — to a state and possible mythical national title. 

But surrounding herself around among some of the game’s top players and representatives gives her a deeper feeling of security, she says. 

“I get a family feel with them (DTG),” McKenna Woliczko said.

Archbishop Mitty wing McKenna Woliczko, shown here in a 2023 state-final game loss to Etiwanda, made history Friday by becoming the first high school player to sign with Disrupt the Game sports agency, which specializes in representing women in sports, primarily professional and college basketball players. / Photo: Ralph Thompson

MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

