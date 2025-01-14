National high school girls basketball plays of the week: Vote for the best (1/14/2025)
High school girls basketball is approaching the postseason, and every week from the regular season through the playoffs, High School on SI will publish our national plays of the week.
>>National high school girls basketball plays of the month in December<<
The staff watched a bunch of highlights from the past week-plus of high school girls basketball across the nation and picked our top 10 plays.
Check out the video (produced by Myckena Guerrero) below and vote for your favorite play from Jan. 3-11, 2025.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
The video and poll are below the descriptions of each play.
1. Emma Sollenne, St. Luke’s (Connecticut)
Nails half-court shot to beat the third quarter buzzer.
2. Callie McWilliams, South Shelby (Missouri)
Hits buzzer-beating 3-pointer in double overtime to win Salisbury Tournament championship.
3. Paige Sevigny, Sanford (Maine)
One of the craziest shots you’ll ever see didn’t count on the scoreboard, but it counts here.
4. Maddie Frimpong, Damascus (Maryland)
Hits corner 3 to send game into overtime, and Damascus went on to win.
5. Regan Resheske, Hartford (Wisconsin)
Her hustle saves two rebounds from going out of bounds, then she gets an assist.
6. Emerson Shuckerow, Lincoln-Sudbury (Massachusetts)
Banks half-court shot off the glass for the game-winner.
7. Savannah Collins, Shelbyville (Indiana)
Swishes NBA-range 3-pointer to send game into overtime.
8. Taylor Henry, Gardendale (Alabama)
Takes a nice pass and hits off-balance shot off the glass to win the game.
9. Sophia Rivas, Monroe (New Jersey)
Down one, she takes a kick-out pass from Evangelina Francisco and drains winning 3-pointer.
10. Anna Hellums, Clarksville Academy (Tennessee)
Deep 3-pointer sends game into double OT, and Clarksville Academy wins 61-56.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS FROM JAN. 3-11:
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports