National high school girls basketball plays of the week: Vote for the best (2/4/2025)
The high school girls basketball playoffs are upon us in some states, and from the regular season through the postseason, High School on SI will publish our national plays of the week.
>>National high school girls basketball plays of the week: Vote for the best (1/29/2025)<<
The staff watched a bunch of highlights from last week's high school girls basketball games across the nation and picked our top 10 plays.
Check out the video (produced by MycKena Guerrero) below and vote for your favorite play from Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2025.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
The video and poll are below the descriptions of each play.
1. Elly Evarts, Gibsonburg (Ohio)
Drills a half-court dart to beat the buzzer for the win.
2. Maryn Pool, Owatonna (Minnesota)
Down 1, she banks in half-court shot at the buzzer for a 54-52 win.
3. Makenzie Martin, Ben Davis (Indiana)
Hits quick-release 3 to break tie and win the game.
4. Abigail Meaney, Fuquay-Varina (North Carolina)
Down 2, she hits catch-and-shoot 3 for buzzer-beating game-winner.
5. Kirah Carter, Lampeter-Strasburg (Pennsylvania)
Cuts through the defense and hits game-winner off the glass.
6. Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy (Minnesota)
Cuts through traffic to score her 4,000th career point (as just a junior).
7. Janiyah Williams, Edmond Memorial (Oklahoma)
Beats triple coverage to hit the game-winning jumper in overtime.
8. Remi Campbell, Binghamton (New York)
Gives team a lift with a half-court buzzer beater before halftime.
9. Angelina Insana, Aubrey Rogers (Florida)
Beats the buzzer with a half-court runner with a hand in her face.
10. Maddy Steel, Bishop Feehan (Massachusetts)
Swishes 3-pointer for what proves to be the game-winning shot.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS FROM JAN. 26-FEB. 1:
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports