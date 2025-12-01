Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (12/1/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Nov. 24-30. Voting closes on Sunday, Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Anna Murray of Gulf Shores (Alabama) basketball volleyball for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Murray buried 10 three-pointers en route to 34 points in a 70-55 victory over Pace (Florida). The junior also had seven assists.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Jade Bell, so., Rocky River (North Carolina) basketball
Bell dominated with 33 points, 12 steals and four rebounds in a 78-11 victory over Hopewall.
2. Addison Bjorn, sr., Park Hill South (Missouri) basketball
Bjorn scored a Park Hill South single-game school record 48 points in a 57-51 win at Liberty North. The Texas signee also had 16 rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
3. Amya Brooks, jr., Central-Phenix City (Alabama) flag football
Brooks caught seven passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-7 victory over Smiths Station.
4. Maddyn Greenway, sr., Providence Academy (Minnesota) basketball
Greenway, a Kentucky signee, had 38 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and five assists as Providence Academy edged Eastview, 92-91. Earlier this season, Greenway became the first player in Minnesota history to record 1,000 career points, assists and rebounds.
5. Erica Gribble, sr., Greensburg Central Catholic (Pennsylvania) basketball
Gribble became Greensburg Central Catholic’s all-time leading scorer in a 75-48 rout of South Fayette. The senior had 16 points in the win, giving her 1,730 points and counting for her career.
6. Belle Hill, so., Mars Hill (Alabama) basketball
Hill erupted for 46 points and 15 rebounds in a 58-53 victory over Mortimer Jordan. Earlier in the week, she had 36 points and 12 rebounds in a 60-50 win over Arab.
7. Audrey Hynes, sr., Assumption (Kentucky) flag football
Hynes had the game-sealing interception as Assumption claimed a second straight state title with a 13-6 win over Mercy.
8. Paityn London, jr., Freeport (Illinois) basketball
London piled up 27 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 57-45 victory over Hinsdale Central. Later in the week, she had 26 points, six assists and six steals as Freeport took down Stagg, 61-54.
9. Chasity Rice, jr., Etiwanda (California) basketball
Rice scored 28 points in an 81-57 win over Sage Hill.
