National high school mascot bracket, Round 2: Vote for Avon Old Farms Winged Beavers or Ashland Oredockers
Round 1 is in the books, and High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to pick the best high school mascot in America is on to the second round.
Complete national high school mascot bracket
Vote below for the No. 3-seeded Avon Old Farms Winged Beavers (Connecticut) or the No. 6-seeded Ashland Oredockers (Wisconsin) to advance to the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the Salem Witches (Massachusetts) or Cairo Syrupmakers (Georgia).
The Winged Beavers beat the Clayton Valley Charter Ugly Eagles (California) in Round 1, while the Oredockers toppled the Anaconda Copperheads (Montana).
Voting for this matchup will conclude Thursday, April 3, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
3. Avon Old Farms Winged Beavers (Connecticut)
The school’s founder, Theodate Pope Riddle, chose the Winged Beaver as the school’s mascot to reflect the school’s motto, Aspirando et Perseverando, aspiring and persevering. The wings of aspiration represent the soaring flight of an eagle, and perseverance is symbolized in the diligence of a beaver.
6. Ashland Oredockers (Wisconsin)
In the 1940s, there were still some ore docks left in Ashland — which is in northern Wisconsin on the shores of Lake Superior — so a grass-roots effort to change the school’s mascot from the Purgolders (yes, they're purple and gold) to the Oredockers stuck. And so it remains. Also interesting to note that the state still has two other high schools called the Purgolders.
